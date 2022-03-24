Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Ottawa Senators

Time: 7:00 PM CDT
Television: TSN3
Radio: CJOB
The Winnipeg Jets and Ottawa Senators are playing tonight in Winnipeg. It’s an interesting game because the Sens both sold players and traded a third round pick for Travis Hamonic. The Winnipeg Jets effectively sold off their biggest pieces, but still showed up well against the Vegas Golden Knights who had the weirdest non-move of the day. Anyways, more on that later.
The Jets have been on a roll, but are still in tough to make the playoffs no matter what anyone says. I have to be a negative Nancy, but it is true. So they will play out the end of the season and hopefully clean house including management.
Winnipeg Jets Lineup
Forwards
Nikolaj Ehlers - Mark Scheifele - Blake Wheeler
Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Evgeny Svechnikov
Zach Sanford - Paul Stastny - Mason Appleton
Jansen Harkins - Dominic Totinato - Adam Brooks
Defence
Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
Brendan Dillon - Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley - Nate Schmidt
Goalies
Connor Hellebuyck (starting)
Eric Comrie
Ottawa Senators Lineup
Forwards
Brady Tkachuk - Josh Norris - Colin White
Alex Formenton - Tim Stuetzle - Connor Brown
Mathieu Joseph - Chris Tieraney - Adam Gaudette
Tyler Gaudette - Dylan Gambrell - Austin Watson
Defence
Erik Brannstrom - Artem Zub
Nick Holden - Nikita Zaitsev
Michael Del Zotto - Travis Hamonic
Goalies
Anton Forsberg (starting)
Matt Murray
