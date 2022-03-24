Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Ottawa Senators

Time: 7:00 PM CDT

Television: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets and Ottawa Senators are playing tonight in Winnipeg. It’s an interesting game because the Sens both sold players and traded a third round pick for Travis Hamonic. The Winnipeg Jets effectively sold off their biggest pieces, but still showed up well against the Vegas Golden Knights who had the weirdest non-move of the day. Anyways, more on that later.

The Jets have been on a roll, but are still in tough to make the playoffs no matter what anyone says. I have to be a negative Nancy, but it is true. So they will play out the end of the season and hopefully clean house including management.

Winnipeg Jets Lineup

Forwards

Nikolaj Ehlers - Mark Scheifele - Blake Wheeler

Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Evgeny Svechnikov

Zach Sanford - Paul Stastny - Mason Appleton

Jansen Harkins - Dominic Totinato - Adam Brooks

Defence

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Brendan Dillon - Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley - Nate Schmidt

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck (starting)

Eric Comrie

Ottawa Senators Lineup

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk - Josh Norris - Colin White

Alex Formenton - Tim Stuetzle - Connor Brown

Mathieu Joseph - Chris Tieraney - Adam Gaudette

Tyler Gaudette - Dylan Gambrell - Austin Watson

Defence

Erik Brannstrom - Artem Zub

Nick Holden - Nikita Zaitsev

Michael Del Zotto - Travis Hamonic

Goalies

Anton Forsberg (starting)

Matt Murray