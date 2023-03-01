The Weakly Report: 2/20/22-2/26/23

Anaheim Ducks

February 21: Defenceman John Klingberg is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

February 22: Centre Adam Henrique is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

February 23: Centre Adam Henrique has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Left winger Justin Kirkland is back after missing 17 games with an undisclosed injury. Right winger Troy Terry is back after missing seven games with an upper-body injury.

February 25: Defenceman John Klingberg is back after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

Arizona Coyotes

February 25: Defenceman Josh Brown is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Boston Bruins

February 24: Left winger Brad Marchand has been fined $5000 for a dangerous trip against Seattle’s Oliver Bjorkstrand.

February 25: Centre Tomas Nosek is back after missing 12 games with a fractured foot.

Buffalo Sabres

February 21: Defenceman Kale Clague is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

February 23: Defenceman Kale Clague is back after missing one game with a lower-body injury.

February 25: Right winger Alex Tuch has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

February 26: Defenceman Rasmus Dahlin is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Calgary Flames

February 20: Centre Elias Lindholm is back after missing one game for personal reasons. Defenceman Michael Stone is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

February 21: Defenceman Michael Stone has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Carolina Hurricanes

No injury news for Carolina this week.

Chicago Blackhawks

February 21: Right winger MacKenzie Entwistle has been placed on injured reserve with a wrist injury. Centre Reese Johnson is day-to-day due to concussion protocols.

February 24: Defenceman Nikita Zaitsev has been placed on the non-roster list with an undisclosed injury.

February 25: Left winger Jujhar Khaira is back after missing 25 games with an undisclosed injury. Centre Reese Johnson has been placed on injured reserve with a concussion.

February 26: Goaltender Alex Stalock is back after missing 17 games with a head injury.

Colorado Avalanche

No injury news for Colorado this week.

Columbus Blue Jackets

February 23: Centre Cole Sillinger is day-to-day with an illness. Left winger Johnny Gaudreau is back after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

February 25: Centre Cole Sillinger is back after missing one game with an illness.

February 26: Defenceman Adam Boqvist is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Dallas Stars

February 22: Goaltender Scott Wedgewood is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

February 25: Goaltender Scott Wedgewood is back after missing one game with an undisclosed injury.

Detroit Red Wings

February 26: Left winger Michael Rasmussen has been sidelined indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

Edmonton Oilers

No injury news for Edmonton this week.

Florida Panthers

February 23: Right winger Givani Smith is day-to-day with a facial injury.

February 24: Centre Aleksander Barkov is day-to-day with a hand injury. Right winger Anthony Duclair is back after missing 60 games due to Achilles surgery. Right winger Givani Smith has been placed on injured reserve with a facial injury. Goaltender Spencer Knight has been sidelined indefinitely for personal reasons.

Los Angeles Kings

February 23: Left winger Trevor Moore is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Minnesota Wild

February 23: Defenceman Jon Merrill is day-to-day with an illness. Defenceman Jonas Brodin has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Right winger Marcus Foligno is back after missing four games with a lower-body injury.

February 26: Defenceman Jon Merrill is back after missing two games with an illness.

Montreal Canadiens

February 20: Defenceman Chris Wideman is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

February 23: Defenceman Chris Wideman has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

February 24: Right winger Joel Armia is day-to-day with an illness.

Nashville Predators

February 22: Centre Ryan Johansen has been sidelined indefinitely with a leg injury.

February 26: Defenceman Alexandre Carrier is back after missing nine games with an upper-body injury. Centre Juuso Parssinen is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

New Jersey Devils

February 21: Goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

February 26: Goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

New York Islanders

February 20: Centre Mathew Barzal has been sidelined indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

February 26: Right winger Josh Bailey is back after missing four games with an upper-body injury.

New York Rangers

February 26: Defenceman Ryan Lindgren is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Ottawa Senators

February 21: Goaltender Cam Talbot is back after missing nine games with a lower-body injury.

February 22: Defenceman Nick Holden is back after missing four games with an upper-body injury.

February 23: Defenceman Jake Sanderson is back after missing five games with an upper-body injury.

Philadelphia Flyers

February 21: Right winger Travis Konecny is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

February 25: Left winger James van Riemsdyk is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Right winger Travis Konecny has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Pittsburgh Penguins

February 20: Goaltender Tristan Jarry is back after missing nine games with an upper-body injury.

February 25: Defenceman Jan Rutta is back after missing 15 games with an upper-body injury.

San Jose Sharks

February 20: Centre Tomas Hertl is day-to-day for personal reasons.

February 22: Defenceman Radim Simek is back after missing 20 games with an upper-body injury. Centre Tomas Hertl is back after missing one game for personal reasons.

Seattle Kraken

February 24: Goaltender Chris Driedger is back after missing 58 games due to ACL surgery.

St. Louis Blues

February 20: Left winger Jake Neighbours has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Marco Scandella is back after missing 56 games with a hip surgery. Defenceman Scott Perunovich is back after missing 56 games with a shoulder injury.

February 23: Left winger Brandon Saad is back after missing four games with an upper-body injury. Right winger Pavel Buchnevich is back after missing two games with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Torey Krug is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

February 24: Defenceman Torey Krug is back after missing one game with a lower-body injury.

Tampa Bay Lightning

February 23: Defenceman Zach Bogosian is day-to-day for personal reasons.

February 24: Defenceman Erik Cernak has been suspended two games for elbowing Buffalo’s Kyle Okposo.

Toronto Maple Leafs

February 26: Defenceman Rasmus Sandin is back after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

Vancouver Canucks

February 20: Right winger William Lockwood is back after missing nine games with a concussion.

February 22: Defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson has been placed on injured reserve with a sprained ankle.

February 25: Right winger Curtis Lazar has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Vegas Golden Knights

February 20: Defenceman Daniil Miromanov has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

February 23: Goaltender Logan Thompson has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Centre Nicolas Roy is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

February 25: Goaltender Adin Hill is back after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Daniil Miromanov is back after missing 19 games with a lower-body injury.

Washington Capitals

February 21: Centre Nic Dowd is back after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury.

February 22: Right winger Anthony Mantha is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

February 23: Left winger Alex Ovechkin is back after missing four games for personal reasons. Right winger Anthony Mantha has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

February 25: Left winger Marcus Johansson is day-to-day with an illness.

Winnipeg Jets

February 20: Left winger Cole Perfetti is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

February 21: Left winger Cole Perfetti has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

February 26: Right winger Nino Niederreiter has been placed on the inactive non-roster list.