Cole’s Notes From Around the League: 2/13/22-2/19/23

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks made no moves this week.

Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes reassigned defenceman Dysin Mayo to AHL Tucson.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins reassigned right winger Jakub Lauko to AHL Providence.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres made no moves this week.

Calgary Flames

The Flames made no moves this week.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes loaned right winger Tuukka Tieksola to the Finnish Liiga’s Karpat Oulu.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks recalled centre Cole Guttman, left winger Brett Seney, and defenceman Isaak Phillips from AHL Rockford.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche recalled goaltender Jonas Johansson from AHL Colorado. They recalled centre Ben Meyers and defenceman Brad Hunt. They reassigned Meyers. They reassigned Hunt and Johansson. They recalled Meyers and goaltender Justus Annunen.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets made no moves this week.

Dallas Stars

The Stars reassigned left winger Marian Studenick to AHL Texas. They recalled centre Fredrik Karlstrom. They recalled left winger Fredrik Olofsson. They reassigned Karlstrom and Olofsson.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings recalled right winger Jakub Vrana from AHL Grand Rapids. They signed defenceman Olli Maatta to a two-year contract extension.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers reassigned centre Devin Shore to AHL Bakersfield. They reassigned left winger Dylan Holloway and defenceman Vincent Desharnais. They recalled Shore.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers made no moves this week.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings signed defenceman Mikey Anderson to an eight-year contract extension. They recalled defenceman Tobias Bjornfot from AHL Ontario.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild acquired a 2025 fourth-round draft pick in a three-way trade with Toronto and St. Louis. They recalled left winger Adam Beckman from AHL Iowa.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens recalled defenceman Corey Schueneman from AHL Laval.

Nashville Predators

The Predators recalled centre Philip Tomasino from AHL Milwaukee.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils reassigned right winger Alexander Holtz to AHL Utica. Defenceman Joe Morrow, who was last under contract in the NHL with New Jersey in 2019/20, has signed for the remainder of the season in Switzerland with the National League’s HC Davos.

New York Islanders

The Islanders recalled centre Otto Koivula from AHL Bridgeport and reassigned defenceman Samuel Bolduc. They recalled centre Andy Andreoff. They recalled left winger Arnaud Durandeau on an emergency basis.

New York Rangers

The Rangers acquired left winger Tyler Motte from Ottawa.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators recalled defenceman Jacob Larsson from AHL Belleville. They acquired right winger Julien Gauthier and a conditional seventh-round pick from the Rangers. They recalled defenceman Dillon Heatherington.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers recalled left winger Kieffer Bellows and goaltender Samuel Ersson from AHL Lehigh Valley.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins made no moves this week.

The Sharks recalled goaltender Eetu Makiniemi from AHL San Jose. They reassigned Makiniemi and defenceman Nick Cicek. They recalled Cicek. They reassigned goaltender Aaron Dell.

The Kraken reassigned centre John Hayden to AHL Coachella Valley.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues recalled left winger Jake Neighbours from AHL Springfield. They acquired centres Mikhail Abramov and Adam Gaudette, a 2023 first- and third-round draft pick, and a 2024 second-round draft pick in a three-way trade with Toronto and Minnesota. They reassigned defenceman Hunter Skinner. They recalled centres Nikita Alexandrov and Matthew Highmore. They reassigned Gaudette.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning loaned centre Gemel Smith to AHL Henderson.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs reassigned right winger Alex Steeves to AHL Toronto. They acquired centres Ryan O’Reilly, Noel Acciari, and Josh Pillar in a three-way trade with St. Louis and Minnesota. They recalled goaltender Erik Kallgren on an emergency basis and reassigned centre Pontus Holmberg. They reassigned Kallgren following his emergency recall.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks recalled goaltender Arturs Silovs from AHL Abbotsford and reassigned goaltender Spencer Martin. They recalled defenceman Christian Wolanin.

The Golden Knights made no moves this week.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals recalled left winger Joe Snively from AHL Hershey. They recalled defenceman Dylan McIlrath. They reassigned McIlrath. They recalled McIlrath and reassigned Snively.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets recalled goaltender Arvid Holm from AHL Manitoba on an emergency basis and reassigned right winger Axel Jonsson-Fjallby. They reassigned Holm following his emergency recall.