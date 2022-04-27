The Winnipeg Jets Sign Chaz Lucius

Chaz Lucius is on his way to Winnipeg after a quiet collegiate start with the Minnesota Gophers. Lucius has signed a 3-year ELC worth a hefty sum of $1.325M per season. Given the price of the contact, one would likely expect Winnipeg to do all it can to get Chaz ready for the upcoming season. I’m not sure if Nate Smith electing not to sign spooked the team, but this is a pretty significant wage all the same. I am hopeful Lucius becomes the Kyle Connor clone he’s been heralded as. Winnipeg adding elite finishing talent after struggling to score this year can only bode well for next season.