Cole’s Notes From Around the League: 4/4/21-4/10/22

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks signed left winger Blake McLaughlin to a two-year entry-level contract.

Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes recalled defenceman Victor Soderstrom from AHL Tucson. They reassigned right winger Hudson Fasching and goaltender Ivan Prosvetov.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins signed forward Georgii Merkulov to a three-year entry-level contract. They signed centre Oskar Steen to a two-year contract extension.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres signed defenceman Owen Power to a three-year entry-level contract.

Calgary Flames

The Flames recalled centre Adam Ruzicka and defenceman Juuso Valimaki from AHL Stockton.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes made no moves this week.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks recalled centre Lukas Reichel from AHL Rockford.

Right winger Marian Hossa has retired from pro hockey. Drafted in the first round, 12th overall, in the 1997 NHL Entry Draft by the Ottawa Senators, Hossa has 1134 points (525G, 609A) in 1309 games, as well as 149 points (52G, 97A) in 205 playoff games, for Ottawa (1997/98-2003/04), Atlanta (2005/06-partway through 2007/08), Pittsburgh (part of 2007/08), Detroit (2008/09), and Chicago (2009/10-2016/17). Though best known in his career, especially nowadays, as a two-way forward, it’s clear from one look at his career totals that he was a standout scorer everywhere he went in his career, with career highs of 100 points and 57 assists in 2007 in Atlanta and 45 goals in 2003 with Ottawa. During the Blackhawks’ run to the 2010 Stanley Cup, a minor story was Hossa playing in his third straight Cup Final after having been on the losing end of the prior two. Of course, he played a major role in winning a Cup in 2010, 2013, and 2015, though whether one considers those achievements tainted as a result of the gross organizational misconduct from that period unearthed last year. That, along with his career offensive totals, Second-Team All-Star honours in 2009, and All-Star Game appearances representing Ottawa in 2001 and 2003, Atlanta in 2007 and 2008, and Chicago in 2012 all made for a Hall of Fame career. Quite literally, as a matter of fact. Due to a skin condition, reportedly as a result of medication he had to take, he was unable to continue his career following the 2016/17 season, and in 2018, with three seasons remaining on the contract he signed with the Blackhawks in 2009, he was traded to Arizona, where other no-longer-active players like Chris Pronger and Pavel Datsyuk went before him. Despite there being one more year on his deal, 2020 marked three years since his last NHL game, making him eligible for induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame and he got in on his first year of eligibility. Hossa’s time in the NHL officially came to an end this past summer with his contract finally expiring, and he signed a one-day ceremonial contract to officially retire as a Blackhawk. Normally I don’t count that because it doesn’t change what team he played for last, but Chicago was the last team he actually played for, so that point is moot. Hossa, 43, finished his final NHL season, 2016/17, with 45 points (26G, 19A) in 73 games for Chicago.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche signed defenceman Kurtis MacDermid to a two-year entry-level contract. They recalled Byram following his conditioning stint.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets recalled right winger Carson Meyer and defenceman Jake Christiansen from AHL Cleveland. They signed centre Kent Johnson to a three-year entry-level contract. They signed defenceman Nick Blankenburg to a one-year entry-level contract.

Dallas Stars

The Stars made no moves this week.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings reassigned centre Kyle Criscuolo to AHL Grand Rapids. They recalled Criscuolo on an emergency basis. They reassigned Criscuolo following his emergency recall. They reassigned left winger Taro Hirose.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers signed centre Noah Philp to a one-year entry-level contract. They reassigned Skinner following his emergency recall. Left winger Evander Kane has been fined $5000 for kneeing Los Angeles’ Sean Durzi.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers made no moves this week.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings made no moves this week.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild made no moves this week.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens signed left winger Emil Heineman to a three-year entry-level contract. They recalled goaltender Cayden Primeau from AHL Laval.

Nashville Predators

The Predators reassigned defenceman Matt Tennyson to AHL Milwaukee. They recalled goaltender Connor Ingram. Centre Colton Sissons has been fined $2500 for spearing Ottawa’s Josh Norris.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils recalled left winger AJ Greer and right winger Fabian Zetterlund from AHL Utica. They recalled defenceman Kevin Bahl.

New York Islanders

The Islanders reassigned goaltender Cory Schneider to AHL Bridgeport. They recalled centre Andy Andreoff. They reassigned Andreoff. Centre Casey Cizikas has been suspended one game for boarding Carolina’s Brendan Smith.

New York Rangers

The Rangers made no moves this week.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators recalled centre Parker Kelly from AHL Belleville. They recalled centre Mark Kastelic and left winger Cole Reinhardt. They reassigned Reinhardt.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers reassigned right winger Hayden Hodgson. They recalled Hodgson. They signed right winger Bobby Brink to a three-year entry-level contract.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins signed centre Lukas Svejkovsky to a three-year entry-level contract. They recalled left winger Filip Hallander on an emergency basis. They reassigned Hallander following his emergency recall.

The Sharks made no moves this week. General Manager Doug Wilson has stepped down from his position.

The Kraken recalled defenceman Cale Fleury from AHL Charlotte. They signed centre Matty Beniers to a three-year entry-level contract.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues made no moves this week.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning made no moves this week.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs signed right winger Max Ellis to a two-year entry-level contract. They signed defenceman Axel Rindell to a two-year entry-level contract.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks recalled defenceman Jack Rathbone from AHL Abbotsford on an emergency basis. They signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year contract extension. They recalled centre Sheldon Dries and reassigned Rathbone following his emergency recall.

The Golden Knights recalled left winger Pavel Dorofeyev from AHL Henderson.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals made no moves this week.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets recalled defenceman Dylan Samberg from AHL Manitoba on an emergency basis and reassigned defenceman Ville Heinola.