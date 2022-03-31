Preview: Winnipeg Jets vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Time: 6:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs are facing off tonight. After a tough win yesterday, the Jets are looking for a smoother ride to beating the Leafs tonight. They will have to play a tough road game as they are shorthanded due to COVID protocols. They will continue to be without their services for I believe a minimum of five days (so four more days counting today).

The Leafs have been seen as one of the contending teams for a few years now and this might just be the year that they make it out of the first round. They keep on finding new and destructive ways to lose, but someone has to replace the San Jose Sharks in that category. Anyways, they are fairly healthy and will be a handful for the Jets tonight with their offence. However, their goaltending can leave a lot to be desired, so it will be interesting to see what goalie the Jets get tonight.

As for the Jets, Dave Lowry did not say which goalie would be starting, just that he has two goalies. The Jets will most certainly be dressing the same lineup because of how things are going over there. They will have to play a boring road game to win, but there are worst types of hockey because at least boring road games can lead to wins. Outside of that, they will need to just get shots on goal because who knows if Toronto’s goalies will stop any.

All these shots from me at the Leafs goalies means the Jets will be shutout tonight. I am sorry.