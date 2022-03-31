Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Buffalo Sabres

Winnipeg’s playoff hopes are currently on life support. They should have been non-existent to begin with, but this beautifully dumb team’s ability to survive just about anything has the Jets just a few points behind a Wild Card spot. Winnipeg will still miss the postseason in all likelihood, but they’ve got a chance to make a show of it along the way. Fans are going to turn that show off, though, if Winnipeg continues to play like it did against the Buffalo Sabres. The Jets still won 3-2 in a shootout, but the journey to victory was more like a bored trudge through cement. Here are some takeaways from a thoroughly mediocre effort.

Seven Takeaways