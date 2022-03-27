Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes

Time: 6:00 PM CDT

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets are playing one of the worst teams in the NHL tonight by playing the Arizona Coyotes. Sadly, we forgot to mark the last time they will play them in a NHL rink for the foreseeable future as they will be moving to a tiny university rink which is definitely not NHL grade. Please think back to some of the reasons why the Jets 1.0 became the Coyotes and laugh with me.

Okay, now that that is out of the way, time for the game. Ville Heinola is playing and Logan Stanley is out. Jansen Harkins might not play tonight and then next man up upfront I guess. Connor Hellebuyck is starting. Also, Canada is going to the Men’s World Cup in soccer and therefore we are now also a soccer nation.