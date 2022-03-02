Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Montreal Canadiens

The Winnipeg Jets are an experience. They leave a fan changed in ways the human mind isn’t equipped to comprehend. How did the Jets manage to nearly blow a 4-0 lead? Why did Montreal dress a zamboni driver in net? These are questions the world may never answer. All I can say for certain is that hockey occurred and Winnipeg ended up 8-4 victors over Montreal. Here are some takeaways from a thoroughly bizarre evening.
Seven Takeaways
- Holding a lead is really hard for this Jets team. Winnipeg slapped the Habs around for 4 quick goals, and then promptly stopped playing hockey. Montreal dominated nearly 20 minutes of this game, storming back on the auspices of a Josh Anderson hat-trick. Sheesh. Winnipeg is lucky Montembeault was atrocious in net because this game was looking pretty grim by the second period.
- Svechnikov is starting to rack the points up. It was only a matter of time before Evgeny started finding the scoresheet with regularity. His chemistry and playstyle perfectly fit Connor and Dubois. Now, Svechnikov’s reaping the fruits of his industrious harvest.
- Hoosli delivered a stirring anthem. I’m sure many in the stands, especially those of Ukrainian descent, felt the weight of the past week upon their shoulders. May there be more peaceful times in the near future.
- Hellebuyck had a rough night but ended up rebounding towards the back-half of the game. He’s not been quite as brilliant this season, but at least he can still clean up a bad outing when given goal support.
- The officiating was a total disaster. Calls felt arbitrary and penalties were incredibly frequent. It was hard to tell what did or didn’t qualify for a sin bin visit.
- Winnipeg is fortunate to have faced 2 very poor teams in a row. Their schedule will only get harder from here. The playoffs are an afterthought, so now is the ideal time to showcase players for a trade deadline haul.
