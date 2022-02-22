Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames

It’s getting a bit tiring to write about Winnipeg Jets losses, in part because the story is usually the same thing. Uninspired play, poor turnovers, crappy defensive efforts, etc. Winnipeg once again played a half-hearted game against a Calgary Flames team that was surprisingly sloppy. Despite Calgary’s own mistakes, the Jets simply did not punish their opponents and lost the game in the dying minute of regulation. Winnipeg’s season was over some time ago, but tonight probably dashed any remaining hopes of a valiant playoff comeback. Here are some thoughts from a frustrating loss.
Seven Takeaways
- I’m pretty good with Lowry being replaced at the end of the season. The same can be said with the entire assistant coaching staff. Everything has either remained the same or worsened, and considerably so. The Jets need genuine leadership and ambition to carry them forward.
- Winnipeg score 1 whole goal, and it came from the fourth line. If you’re facing a Flames team on a 9-game winning streak, 1 goal for is unacceptable.
- The game-winner for Calgary came off of a silly turnover that shouldn’t have happened. KFC mishandled the pass at the blueline and it turned into an Elias Lindholm marker. If you want a good metaphor for the season, this is it.
- The trade deadline is 4 weeks away. Sell, sell, sell!
- I hope Heinola returns to the line-up. I can only stomach watching this defense spend an hour inside its own DZ for so many games before I lose my mind.
- The Jets were gifted quite a few power plays and capitalized on none of them. Markstrom and his teammates made some good saves, but Winnipeg simply has to do better. That’s all you can say.
- I’m looking forward to the draft and off-season. Hopefully, things finally change for the better (even if I’m skeptical that they will).
