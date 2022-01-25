Preview: Winnipeg Jets vs. Florida Panthers

Time: 7:00 PM

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets are playing the Florida Panthers who have had one of the most interesting seasons in the NHL. Their head coach is Andrew Burnette who replaced Joel Quenneville who resigned following revelations made in the investigations surrounding the sexual assault of Kyle Beach. The Panthers have performed well under Burnette becoming a bit of a juggernaut.

The Jets have been playing their best Jets hockey meaning they are consistently all over the place and it is hard to know how they will play period to period let alone for the whole game. We saw how they played rather quickly they were able to fall apart when it came to their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins where one minute changed the image of the game for the Jets.

The Jets will need to play a full 60 minutes and maybe more if they go into overtime. They will need a solid game from Connor Hellebuyck who probably should get a game off soon no matter what Dave Lowry says. There is only one Hellebuyck and with him not getting any rest he is not looking as sharp as he normally does. Hopefully during the Olympic Break Catch Up Period he is given a couple games off so he is not run ragged.