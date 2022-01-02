Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets Hockey is BACK!!!

Time: 3:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets are playing hockey again. I know it is shocking, but it is true. They will be playing the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas. They have not played any games since before Christmas due to a mix of COVID cancellations, a shift in dates for Christmas break from the NHL, and the fact that they now have limited (technically 250 people) attendance and the owners along with the NHL are trying to maximize revenues by delaying games until the attendance cap is lessened.

Sadly, there will be no Cole Perfetti playing today although he is with the team. Hopefully he seems some playing time before he goes back to the Manitoba Moose which we all know will happen at some point. Who knows how the coaching staff thinks though.

Now a note about COVID delays: Bill Daly made it sound like the hope is COVID will run through the league and then kind of become endemic for them. This is incredibly dangerous because a lot of players have young children who are not eligible to be vaccinated yet. There are also players who are more vulnerable because of autoimmune diseases themselves or lung issues. Even mild cases can result in long-term health issues which is bad for everyone. So get vaccinated (and listen to your doctor if you have questions), wear a mask, and stay safe.

Winnipeg Jets Lineup

Forwards

Paul Stastny - Mark Scheifele - Nikolaj Ehlers

Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Jansen Harkins

????? - Adam Lowry - Kristian Reichel

Dominic Toninato - David Gustafsson - Kristian Vesalainen

Defence

Josh Morrissey - Nate Schmidt

Brenden Dillon - Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley - Dylan DeMelo

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck (starting)

Eric Comrie

Vegas Golden Knights Lineup

Forwards

Evgenii Dandonov - Chandler Stephenson - Nolan Patrick

Jonathan Marchessault - William Karlsson - Reilly Smith

Calle Janmark - Nicholas Roy - Keegan Kolesar

William Carriere - Brett Howden - Michael Amadio

Defence

Ben Hutton - Alex Pietrangelo

Shea Theodore - Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb - Dylan Coghlan

Goalies

Laurent Brossoit (expected)

Logan Thompson