GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Washington Capitals

Time: 6:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets square off against the Alexander Ovechkins, also known as the Washington Capitals. A very good PP meets a very bad PK, which is a fun thought. At least we’ll be seeing more Dylan Samberg! I am setting my expectations fairly low so let’s just hope everyone has fun...or something.

Winnipeg Jets Lineup

Forwards

Andrew Copp - Mark Scheifele - Nikolaj Ehlers

Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Cole Perfetti

Jansen Harkins - Adam Lowry - Austin Poganski

Kristian Vesalainen - Dominic Toninato - Kristian Reichel

Defense

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg - Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley - Nate Schmidt

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck (starting)

Eric Comrie

Washington Capitals Lineup

Forwards

Alexander Ovechkin - Evgeny Kuznetsov - Garnet Hathaway

Alexei Protas - Nicklas Backstrom - Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael - Lars Eller - Daniel Sprong

Carl Hagelin - Nic Dowd - Brett Leason

Defense

Martin Fehervary - Justin Schultz

Dmitry Orlov - Nick Jensen

Dennis Cholowski - Trevor Van Riemsdyk

Goalies

Ilya Samsonov

Vitek Vanecek