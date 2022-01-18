GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Washington Capitals

Time: 6:00 PM CST
Channel: TSN3
Radio: CJOB
The Winnipeg Jets square off against the Alexander Ovechkins, also known as the Washington Capitals. A very good PP meets a very bad PK, which is a fun thought. At least we’ll be seeing more Dylan Samberg! I am setting my expectations fairly low so let’s just hope everyone has fun...or something.
Winnipeg Jets Lineup
Forwards
Andrew Copp - Mark Scheifele - Nikolaj Ehlers
Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Cole Perfetti
Jansen Harkins - Adam Lowry - Austin Poganski
Kristian Vesalainen - Dominic Toninato - Kristian Reichel
Defense
Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg - Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley - Nate Schmidt
Goalies
Connor Hellebuyck (starting)
Eric Comrie
Washington Capitals Lineup
Forwards
Alexander Ovechkin - Evgeny Kuznetsov - Garnet Hathaway
Alexei Protas - Nicklas Backstrom - Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael - Lars Eller - Daniel Sprong
Carl Hagelin - Nic Dowd - Brett Leason
Defense
Martin Fehervary - Justin Schultz
Dmitry Orlov - Nick Jensen
Dennis Cholowski - Trevor Van Riemsdyk
Goalies
Ilya Samsonov
Vitek Vanecek
