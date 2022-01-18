The Weakly Report: 1/11/21-1/17/22

Anaheim Ducks

January 11: Left winger Derek Grant is back after missing three games due to COVID-19. Defenceman Hampus Lindholm is back after missing two games due to COVID-19.

January 12: Right winger Sam Carrick is back after missing four games due to COVID-19.

January 13: Defenceman Simon Benoit is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

January 14: Defenceman Simon Benoit has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Right winger Troy Terry is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

January 15: Goaltender Anthony Stolarz is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Defenceman Cam Fowler is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Goaltender John Gibson has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Left winger Sonny Milano is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Right winger Troy Terry has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

January 16: Goaltender John Gibson is back after missing five games due to COVID-19.

Arizona Coyotes

January 12: Defenceman Anton Stralman has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Defenceman Cam Dineen has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Left winger Ryan Dzingel is back after missing seven games with an upper-body injury.

Boston Bruins

January 12: Left winger Jake DeBrusk is back after missing four games due to COVID-19. Centre Tomas Nosek is back after missing three games due to COVID-19. Left winger Trent Frederic has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

January 13: Defenceman John Moore is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Matt Grzelcyk has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

January 14: Defenceman Derek Forbort is back after missing three games due to COVID-19.

January 15: Nick Foligno has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Buffalo Sabres

January 12: Defenceman Casey Fitzgerald is back after missing two games due to COVID-19. Right winger Kyle Okposo is back after missing two games due to COVID-19. Goaltender Malcolm Subban has been sidelined indefinitely with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Robert Hagg is back after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luhkonen has been sidelined indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

January 13: Right winger Alex Tuch is back after missing two games due to COVID-19. Right winger Kyle Okposo is back after missing two games due to COVID-19. Right winger Tage Thompson has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

January 15: Right winger Tage Thompson is back after missing two games due to COVID-19. Goaltender Ukka Pekka-Luukkonen has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Centre Zemgus Girgensons is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

January 16: Defenceman Jacob Bryson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Centre Peyton Krebs is back after missing four games due to COVID-19.

January 17: Defenceman Colin Miller has been placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. Centre Zemgus Girgensons has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Calgary Flames

January 12: Defenceman Johannes Kinnvall is back after missing 33 games with a lower-body injury.

January 16: Right winger Tyler Pitlick is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Carolina Hurricanes

January 11: Defenceman Jaccob Slavin is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

January 12: Defenceman Brendan Smith is back after missing four games due to COVID-19.

January 15: Defenceman Jaccob Slavin has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

January 17: Defeneman Jaccob Slavin is back after missing two games due to COVID-19. Right winger Martin Necas is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

Chicago Blackhawks

January 11: Defenceman Jake McCabe has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Defenceman Seth Jones has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

January 12: Defenceman Erik Gustafsson is back after missing three games due to COVID-19. Goaltender Kevin Lankinen is back after missing six games due to COVID-19.

January 13: Left winger Brandon Hagel is back after missing three games due to COVID-19. Centre Dylan Strome has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Centre Kirby Dach has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Centre Sam Lafferty is back after missing three games due to COVID-19.

January 14: Defenceman Calvin de Haan has been fined $2500 for a dangerous trip against Montreal’s Cole Caufield.

January 15: Right winger Brett Connolly is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

January 16: Defenceman Jake McCabe is back after missing three games due to COVID-19.

Colorado Avalanche

January 11: Defenceman Bowen Byram is day-to-day for personal reasons. Left winger Darren Helm is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

January 15: Left winger Gabriel Landeskog is back after missing three games due to COVID-19. Defenceman Ryan Murray is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

January 17: Left winger Darren Helm has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Right winger Valeri Nichushkin is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

Columbus Blue Jackets

January 11: Right winger Alexandre Texier has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Defenceman Gavin Bayreuther is back after missing five games due to COVID-19.

January 13: Right winger Alexandre Texier is back after missing four games due to COVID-19. Left winger Gregory Hofmann is back after missing five games for personal reasons. Right winger Jakub Voracek has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

January 15: Centre Cole Sillinger has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

January 17: Defenceman Adam Boqvist is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Defenceman Vladislav Gavrikov is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

Dallas Stars

January 11: Goaltender Braden Holtby is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Right winger Denis Gurianov is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Centre Tanner Kero is back after missing four games with a concussion.

January 12: Right winger Alexander Radulov has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Goaltender Braden Holtby has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Right winger Denis Gurianov has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Defenceman Joel Hanley is day-to-day for personal reasons. Centre Tanner Kero is back after missing four games with a concussion.

January 14: Defenceman Andrej Sekera is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Defenceman Joel Hanley is back after missing one game for personal reasons.

January 15: Left winger Jason Robertson is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

January 17: Goaltender Braden Holtby is back after missing three games due to COVID-19. Right winger Denis Gurianov is back after missing three games due to COVID-19. Left winger Tanner Kero is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

Detroit Red Wings

January 11: Centre Dylan Larkin is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

January 13: Centre Carter Rowney has been placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. Centre Dylan Larkin is back after missing one game with an upper-body injury. Right winger Riley Barber has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

January 17: Goaltender Thomas Greiss is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

Edmonton Oilers

January 11: Defenceman Markus Niemelainen is back after missing seven games with a broken hand.

January 12: Centre Connor McDavid is back after missing one game due to COVID-19. Centre Derek Ryan is back after missing one game due to COVID-19. Centre Kyle Turris is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Defenceman Tyson Barrie is back after missing one game due to COVID-19.

January 13: Right winger Kailer Yamamoto has been activated from the COVID-19 list. Goaltender Mike Smith has been sidelined indefinitely with a thumb injury.

January 14: Left winger Brendan Perlini has been activated from the COVID-19 list. Defenceman Evan Bouchard has been activated from the COVID-19 list. Goaltender Ilya Konovalov has been activated from the COVID-19 list.

January 15: Goaltender Alex Stalock is back after missing 34 games with a heart condition. Centre Kyle Turris has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Defenceman Slater Koekkoek has been activated from the COVID-19 list. Left winger Tyler Benson has been activated from the COVID-19 list. Left winger Warren Foegele has been activated from the COVID-19 list.

January 17: Goaltender Stuart Skinner is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

Florida Panthers

January 11: Right winger Patric Hornqvist has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Right winger Sam Reinhart is back after missing three games due to COVID-19.

January 13: Goaltender Jonas Johansson is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

January 14: Goaltender Jonas Johansson has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Left winger Mason Marchment is back after missing four games due to COVID-19. Right winger Patric Hornqvist is back after missing two games due to COVID-19. Goaltender Spencer Knight is back after missing three games due to COVID-19.

Los Angeles Kings

January 13: Defenceman Christian Wolanin is back after missing three games due to COVID-19.

January 16: Right winger Adrian Kempe is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Right winger Martin Frk has been activated from the COVID-19 list.

January 17: Right winger Adrian Kempe has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

Minnesota Wild

January 11: Left winger Jordan Greenway is back after missing two games due to COVID-19.

January 12: Left winger Brandon Duhaime is back after missing two games due to COVID-19.

January 13: Centre Joel Eriksson Ek is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

January 14: Centre Joel Eriksson Ek has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Left winger Kirill Kaprizov is back after missing one game with an upper-body injury.

January 15: Defenceman Alex Goligoski is back after missing two games due to COVID-19.

Montreal Canadiens

January 11: Left winger Brandon Baddock is back after missing one game due to COVID-19. Defenceman Jeff Petry is back after missing three games due to COVID-19. Defenceman Kale Clague has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Left winger Michael Pezzetta has been activated from the COVID-19 list. Left winger Rafael Harvey-Pinard has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

January 12: Right winger Alex Belzile has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Right winger Brendan Gallagher has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Centre Cameron Hillis has been activated from the COVID-19 list. Centre Christian Dvorak is back after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. Right winger Jesse Ylonen has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Right winger Joel Armia is back after missing three games with an undisclosed injury.

January 13: Defenceman Alexander Romanov is back after missing two games due to COVID-19. Centre Cedric Paquette is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Chris Wideman has been suspended one game for head-butting Boston’s Erik Haula. Goaltender Jake Allen has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Centre Jake Evans is back after missing two games due to COVID-19.

January 14: Defenceman Chris Wideman is back after missing one game with a suspension.

January 15: Right winger Alex Belzile is back after missing two games due to COVID-19. Left winger Paul Byron is back after missing 36 games due to hip surgery. Left winger Rafael Harvey-Pinard is back after missing two games due to COVID-19.

January 16: Right winger Josh Anderson is back after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury.

Nashville Predators

January 11: Defenceman Dante Fabbro is back after missing four games due to COVID-19. Left winger Filip Forsberg has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Left winger Yakov Trenin is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

January 13: Defenceman Mark Borowiecki is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

January 15: Defenceman Mark Borowiecki is back after missing one game with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Mattias Ekholm is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Left winger Yakov Trenin is back after missing two games due to COVID-19.

January 17: Defenceman Dante Fabbro has been sidelined indefinitely with an upper-body injury. Left winger Filip Forsberg is back after missing four games due to COVID-19.

New Jersey Devils

January 11: Goaltender Akira Schmid is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Left winger Andreas Johnsson is back after missing two games due to COVID-19.

January 12: Goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

January 13: Goaltender Akira Schmid has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Left winger Andreas Johnsson is back after missing two games due to COVID-19. Defenceman Damon Severson has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Right winger Janne Kuokkanen has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Left winger Jesper Bratt has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Right winger Nathan Bastian is back after missing one game due to COVID-19. Centre Pavel Zacha is back after missing three games due to COVID-19. Yegor Sharangovich is back after missing three games due to COVID-19.

January 14: Left winger AJ Greer has been sidelined indefinitely with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Damon Severson is back after missing one game due to COVID-19. Left winger Jesper Bratt is back after missing two games due to COVID-19.

January 17: Left winger Janne Kuokkanen is back after missing one game due to COVID-19. Goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood is back after missing one game due to COVID-19. Left winger Mason Geertsen is back after missing two games due to COVID-19.

New York Islanders

January 11: Defenceman Ryan Pulock is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

January 13: Centre Brock Nelson is back after missing two games due to COVID-19. Centre Jean-Gabriel Pageau is day-to-day for personal reasons. Defenceman Sebastian Aho has been placed on injured reserve for personal reasons.

January 14: Centre Jean-Gabriel Pageau is back after missing one game for personal reasons. Left winger Ross Johnston has been suspended three games for an illegal check to the head of New Jersey’s AJ Greer. Defenceman Sebastian Aho is back after missing one game for personal reasons.

New York Rangers

January 13: Left winger Alexis Lafreniere has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Goaltender Igor Shesterkin is back after missing three games due to COVID-19.

January 15: Right winger Julian Gauthier is back after missing three games due to COVID-19. Right winger Ryan Reaves is back after missing three games due to COVID-19.

Ottawa Senators

January 11: Centre Tim Stutzle is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

January 13: Centre Adam Gaudette is day-to-day with an illness. Centre Tim Stutzle has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

January 14: Right winger Connor Brown has been sidelined indefinitely with a broken jaw. Right winger Scott Sabourin has been sidelined indefinitely with a finger injury.

January 15: Centre Adam Gaudette is back after missing one game with an illness. Centre Tim Stutzle is back after missing one game due to COVID-19.

Philadelphia Flyers

Centre Claude Giroux is back after missing three games due to COVID-19. Centre Derick Brassard has been placed on injured reserve with a hip injury. Right winger Patrick Brown has been sidelined indefinitely with a sprained MCL. Defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Defenceman Travis Sanheim is back after missing two games due to COVID-19.

January 12: Defenceman Ivan Provorov is back after missing three games due to COVID-19. Defenceman Justin Braun has been activated from the COVID-19 list. Right winger Patrick Brown has been placed on injured reserve with a sprained MCL. Right winger Travis Konecny is back after missing two games due to COVID-19.

January 15: Defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen is day-to-day for conditioning purposes. Defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen is back after missing one game due to COVID-19.

January 17: Defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen is back after missing one game for conditioning purposes.

Pittsburgh Penguins

January 11: Goaltender Casey DeSmith has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Left winger Danton Heinen has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Centre Evgeni Malkin is back after missing 34 games with a knee injury. Left winger Zach Aston-Reese has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

January 15: Right winger Brock McGinn is back after missing three games due to COVID-19.

January 17: Right winger Bryan Rust is back after missing four games due to COVID-19. Left winger Drew O’Connor has been placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. Left winger Jason Zucker is back after missing seven games with a lower-body injury.

San Jose Sharks

January 11: Defenceman Erik Karlsson is back after missing two games with an upper-body injury. Goaltender James Reimer has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Left winger Jonah Gadjovich has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Centre Lane Pederson is back after missing three games due to COVID-19. Centre Logan Couture is back after missing three games due to COVID-19.

January 12: Right winger Alexander Barabanov is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Defenceman Radim Simek is back after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

January 13: Right winger Alexander Barabanov has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Centre Nick Bonino is back after missing two games due to COVID-19. Left winger Rudolfs Balcers is back after missing 13 games with a lower-body injury.

January 15: Goaltender James Reimer is back after missing three games with a lower-body injury.

Seattle Kraken

January 12: Centre Morgan Geekie is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

January 16: Goaltender Chris Driedger has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

January 17: Centre Morgan Geekie has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

St. Louis Blues

January 11: Left winger David Perron is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

January 12: Defenceman Jake Walman is back after missing two games due to COVID-19.

January 13: Defenceman Colton Parayko has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Left winger David Perron has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Centre Logan Brown is day-to-day with an illness. Right winger Vladimir Tarasenko has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

January 14: Centre Dakota Joshua has been recalled from AHL Springfield on an emergency basis. Right winger Pavel Buchnevich is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

January 15: Centre Brayden Schenn has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Defenceman Scott Perunovich is back after missing three games due to COVID-19.

January 16: Centre Brayden Schenn is back after missing two games due to COVID-19. Defenceman Colton Parayko is back after missing two games due to COVID-19. Right winger Pavel Buchnevich has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Right winger Vladimir Tarasenko is back after missing four games due to COVID-19.

January 17: Right winger David Perron is back after missing two games due to COVID-19. Centre Logan Brown is back after missing two games with an illness. Defeneman Scott Perunovich is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Tampa Bay Lightning

January 11: Centre Ross Colton is back after missing three games due to COVID-19. Defenceman Zach Bogosian is back after missing five games with a lower-body injury.

January 13: Left winger Ondrej Palat is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

January 15: Defenceman Erik Cernak is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Ryan McDonagh is back after missing three games with a lower-body injury.

January 17: Defenceman Zach Bogosian has been sidelined indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

Toronto Maple Leafs

January 13: Left winger Pierre Engvall is back after missing three games due to COVID-19.

January 14: Defenceman Justin Holl is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Right winger Mitchell Marner is back after missing three games due to COVID-19. Left winger Nick Ritchie is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Right winger Ondrej Kase is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

January 15: Left winger Pierre Engvall is back after missing three games due to COVID-19.

Vancouver Canucks

January 12: Defenceman Ashton Sautner is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

January 13: Left winger Phillip Di Giuseppe is back after missing four games due to COVID-19.

January 15: Goaltender Jaroslav Halak is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

January 16: Right winger Alex Chiasson is back after missing three games due to COVID-19. Right winger Conor Garland is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Goaltender Jaroslav Halak has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

January 17: Centre Justin Dowling is back after missing six games due to COVID-19.

Vegas Golden Knights

January 11: Centre Nicolas Roy has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Centre Nolan Patrick has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Defenceman Shea Theodore has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Left winger William Carrier is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

January 12: Centre Nolan Patrick is back after missing one game due to COVID-19.

January 16: Centre Nicolas Roy is back after missing one game due to COVID-19. Defenceman Shea Theodore is back after missing one game due to COVID-19.

January 17: Left winger William Carrier is back after missing one game with an upper-body injury.

Washington Capitals

January 15: Left winger Conor Sheary has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

January 16: Left winger Carl Hagelin is back after missing two games due to COVID-19. Defenceman Dmitry Orlov is back after missing two games due to COVID-19. Defenceman John Carlson is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Right winger TJ Oshie is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Winnipeg Jets

January 11: Goaltender Arvid Holm has been activated from the COVID-19 list. Centre Jansen Harkins is back after missing one game due to COVID-19. Right winger Kristian Reichel is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Right winger Kristian Vesalainen is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Logan Stanley is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Defenceman Nathan Beaulieu is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Defenceman Ville Heinola is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

January 13: Defenceman Brenden Dillon has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Defenceman Dylan DeMelo is back after missing one game due to COVID-19. Goaltender Eric Comrie is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Defenceman Logan Stanley has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Defenceman Nathan Beaulieu has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Centre Paul Stastny has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Defenceman Simon Lundmark has been recalled from AHL Manitoba on an emergency basis.

January 14: Defenceman Simon Lundmark has been reassigned to AHL Manitoba following his emergency recall.

January 15: Centre CJ Suess has been sidelined indefinitely with an upper-body injury. Right winger Evgeni Svechnikov is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Right winger Kristian Reichel has been activated from the COVID-19 list. Defenceman Logan Stanley is back after missing one game due to COVID-19. Defenceman Nathan Beaulieu is back after missing one game due to COVID-19. Left winger Nikolaj Ehlers is back after missing one game due to COVID-19. Defenceman Ville Heinola has been activated from the COVID-19 list.