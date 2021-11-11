GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. San Jose Sharks

Time: 7:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The weather outside is frightful tonight, so hopefully everyone who goes to the game has a plan to make it home safe including the players. I do not know if the San Jose Sharks will be allowed to fly out tonight because of the weather, but I am definitely aware that my drive to work tomorrow morning will probably be nice and slow.

As for the game, no rosters or anything because I was out finishing picking up things for the inevitable snowstorm tonight and everyone else had the same idea as me. Instead, just assume that they will be the same as the same as always minus Paul Stastny and no one knows half the guys on the Sharks because of COVID.

Outside of the snarkiness, the Winnipeg Jets and San Jose Sharks should be a good game for both teams. Last time they played the Sharks cleaned the Jets out when they lost 8 players to COVID protocols so yeah, good measuring stick game coming up.

Now, for snow rules: