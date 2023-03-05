Recap: Winnipeg Jets defeat Edmonton Oilers in a wild one

Saturday’s game was not a must win for the Winnipeg Jets, but it felt like they needed to beat the Edmonton Oilers to in a big way and they did. They were not only able to keep Connor McDavid from scoring a goal for two games, but they were also able to keep up with the Oilers after looking like they were unable to skate with them the night before. It was a nice change.

The Oilers started Jack Campbell which from what I gather is a bold move even on the second half of a back to back. The Jets started Connor Hellebuyck who did get a period of rest last night and while he was leakier than normal, he was still better than Campbell which is all the Jets needed. Remember, you do not have to play like you should be handed the Vezina every night; you are allowed some off games as long as you play well enough for your team to win.

Finally, the Jets made some needed changes on defence by injecting both Dylan Samberg and Kyle Capobianco into the lineup. Capobianco was in for Nate Schmidt who was a healthy scratch last night and played an excellent game. Hopefully he will get more games and will continue to be an effective. Alas, Bowness might consider it a message received type situation and not scratch Schmidt for a second game.

Ten Thoughts