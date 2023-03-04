Preview: Winnipeg Jets vs Edmonton Oilers

Time: 6:00 PM CST

Channel: CBC, CITY APTN (Cree)

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers are playing the second half of a back to back against each other in a different city. It is also WASAC Night and the Jets will be wearing their gorgeous Indigenous warm up jerseys. WASAC Night is always a great night no matter how the game goes.

The Jets did not play well last night. While they ended Connor McDavid’s multi-goal game streak, but they did not play well all the same. They got behind early and could never respond. One of the issue was they took a bunch of penalties last which is a bad idea against the Oilers who have an incredibly strong powerplay even without Tyson Barrie who was traded in the Oilers trade for Matthias Ekholm.

The Jets need to get it together except this is the team they have always been. Even when they were winning earlier in the season they were facing the same issues, but they were scoring one more of their shots and they were getting more saves from their goalies. Nothing against any of the Jets players, but this is really just a case of changing PDO. The Jets have not bolstered their lineup much nor have they worked to find the best way to maximize the players they have. They should have Vladislav Namestnikov (sorry for getting his name wrong all of yesterday). The Jets will need more than what they got at the trade deadline, but their choice to continue treading water is predictable and very them.

They will need to come out of the gate ready to compete tonight which they didn’t do last night. They need to play better overall and jump on the Oilers early. Basically they need to put in a much better than they have in a month, but that could be hard. At the very least they need to actually show up and skate.