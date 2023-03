The Weakly Report: 3/6/22-3/12/23

Anaheim Ducks

No injury news for Anaheim this week.

Arizona Coyotes

March 7: Left winger Liam O’Brien is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

March 9: Right winger Brett Ritchie is back after missing two games due to visa issues. Left winger Liam O’Brien is back after missing one game with an illness.

March 12: Right winger Christian Fischer is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Left winger Nick Schmaltz is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Boston Bruins

March 12: Defenceman Hampus Lindholm is day-to-day with a foot injury.

Buffalo Sabres

March 6: Defenceman Mattias Samuelsson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Riley Stillman is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Centre Tyson Jost is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

March 7: Centre Tyson Jost is back after missing one game with an undisclosed injury.

March 9: Defenceman Mattias Samuelsson is back after missing two games with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Riley Stillman is back after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

March 12: Goaltender Eric Comrie has been sidelined indefinitely with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Mattias Samuelsson has been sidelined indefinitely with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Rasmus Dahlin is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Calgary Flames

No injury news for Calgary this week.

Carolina Hurricanes

March 8: Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov has been recalled from AHL Chicago on an emergency basis.

March 9: Goaltender Antti Raanta is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Jalen Chatfield is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

March 12: Left winger Andrei Svechnikov is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Chicago Blackhawks

March 7: Defenceman Andreas Englund has been sidelined indefinitely with a hamstring injury.

March 10: Goaltender Alex Stalock is day-to-day with an illness. Defenceman Connor Murphy is day-to-day for personal reasons.

March 11: Left winger Anders Bjork is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Colorado Avalanche

March 7: Defenceman Kurtis MacDermid is back after missing four games with a concussion.

March 9: Defenceman Kurtis MacDermid is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Columbus Blue Jackets

March 10: Goaltender Daniil Tarasov has been recalled from AHL Cleveland on an emergency basis. Goaltender Elvis Merzlikins has been sidelined indefinitely for personal reasons.

Dallas Stars

March 6: Left winger Joel Kiviranta is back after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury.

March 11: Centre Tyler Seguin has been sidelined indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

Detroit Red Wings

March 10: Centre Austin Czarnik has been recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on an emergency basis. Left winger Robby Fabbri is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Edmonton Oilers

March 9: Left winger Evander Kane is back after missing nine games with an upper-body injury.

Florida Panthers

March 10: Right winger Anthony Duclair is day-to-day with an illness.

March 11: Right winger Anthony Duclair is back after missing one game with an illness.

Los Angeles Kings

March 9: Defenceman Sean Durzi is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Left winger Trevor Moore is back after missing seven games with an upper-body injury.

March 11: Left winger Kevin Fiala is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Minnesota Wild

March 8: Right winger Ryan Hartman has been fined $4,594.59 for slashing Calgary’s Rasmus Andersson.

March 9: Left winger Kirill Kaprizov has been sidelined indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

Montreal Canadiens

March 7: Defenceman Chris Wideman is back after missing seven games with an upper-body injury.

March 9: Centre Christian Dvorak is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Jordan Harris is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Kaiden Guhle is back after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

Nashville Predators

March 6: Right winger Philip Tomasino is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

March 9: Centre Mark Jankowski is day-to-day with an illness. Right winger Philip Tomasino is back after missing one game with an upper-body injury.

March 11: Centre Mark Jankowski is back after missing one game with an illness. Left winger Rasmus Asplund is day-to-day with an illness.

March 12: Right winger Luke Evangelista is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Left winger Rasmus Asplund is back after missing one game with an illness.

New Jersey Devils

No injury news for New Jersey this week.

New York Islanders

March 11: Right winger Cal Clutterbuck is back after missing 20 games with an upper-body injury. Centre Otto Koivula is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

New York Rangers

March 6: Defenceman K’Andre Miller is back after missing three games with a suspension.

March 11: Right winger Tyler Motte is back after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

Ottawa Senators

March 6: Goaltender Cam Talbot is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

March 8: Goaltender Cam Talbot has been sidelined indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

Philadelphia Flyers

March 8: Defenceman Tony DeAngelo has been suspended two games for spearing Tampa Bay’s Corey Perry.

March 9: Left winger Brendan Lemieux is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Left winger Elliot Desnoyers has been recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on an emergency basis. Right winger Tyson Foerster has been recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on an emergency basis. Right winger Wade Allison is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

March 12: Left winger Elliot Desnoyers has been reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley following his emergency recall. Defenceman Tony DeAngelo is back after missing two games with a suspension. Right winger Tyson Foerster has been reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley following his emergency recall.

Pittsburgh Penguins

March 7: Left winger Alexander Nylander has been recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on an emergency basis. Right winger Bryan Rust is day-to-day for personal reasons. Right winger Mikael Granlund is day-to-day with an illness. Centre Ryan Poehling has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

March 9: Left winger Alexander Nylander has been reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton following his emergency recall. Right winger Bryan Rust is back after missing one game for personal reasons. Right winger Mikael Granlund is back after missing one game with an illness.

March 11: Centre Nick Bonino has been sidelined indefinitely with a kidney injury.

San Jose Sharks

March 6: Defenceman Radim Simek is day-to-day with a foot injury.

March 7: Defenceman Jacob MacDonald is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Radim Simek has been sidelined indefinitely with a concussion.

Seattle Kraken

No injury news for Seattle this week.

St. Louis Blues

No injury news for St. Louis this week.

Tampa Bay Lightning

March 7: Defenceman Erik Cernak is back after missing two games with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Victor Hedman is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

March 8: Centre Pierre-Edouard Bellemare is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

March 11: Defenceman Victor Hedman is back after missing two games with an undisclosed injury.

Toronto Maple Leafs

March 6: Centre John Tavares is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Centre Ryan O’Reilly has been placed on injured reserve with a broken finger.

March 10: Defenceman Luke Schenn is day-to-day for personal reasons.

March 11: Centre John Tavares is back after missing one game with an illness.

March 12: Centre John Tavares has been fined $5000 for slashing Edmonton’s Vincent Desharnais.

Vancouver Canucks

March 6: Goaltender Arturs Silovs has been recalled from AHL Abbotsford on an emergency basis. Goaltender Collin Delia is day-to-day with an illness.

March 7: Goaltender Arturs Silovs has been reassigned to AHL Abbotsford following his emergency recall.

March 8: Goaltender Collin Delia is back after missing one game with an illness.

Vegas Golden Knights

March 9: Goaltender Adin Hill is day-to-day with an illness.

Washington Capitals

March 11: Defenceman Martin Fehervary is back after missing three games with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Nick Jensen is back after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

Winnipeg Jets

March 6: Defenceman Kyle Capobianco is day-to-day with an illness. Right winger Mason Appleton is back after missing three games with an upper-body injury. Centre Pierre-Luc Dubois is back after missing three games with a lower-body injury.

March 8: Defenceman Kyle Capobianco is back after missing one game with an illness. Centre Pierre-Luc Dubois has been sidelined indefinitely with an upper-body injury.