Preview: Winnipeg Jets vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Time: 6:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

After a hard fought overtime win last night that included the Winnipeg Jets blowing a three goal lead, they are taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight in a game that once again will hold playoff implications for the Jets.

The Jets will be entering this game without Josh Morrissey and Adam Lowry who left last night’s game with an injury. There is no word on when they are expected to be back or what is ailing them. Losing Morrissey is an especially big blow to the Jets who have relied on his play this year to help carry the defence. Look for Dylan Samberg to draw into the lineup tonight to replace him.

The Lightning are also battling injuries including an apparent leg injury to Steven Stamkos. While this should make the Jets job easier, it will not be easy for them at all when it comes to stopping the Lightnings offence without Morrissey. Losing a number one defenceman is always bad, but losing one when the defensive depth is eh at best. Players will have to collectively step up to fill the void left by Morrissey until he is healthy.

One player who does seem to be on the up and up for the Jets after being at the centre of a lot of discussions over his ice time (this is a whole other discussion) by being a major point of offence for the Jets last night is Nikolaj Ehlers. Remember, the entire team has not been scoring as much with a lower shooting percentage since around the time Ehlers returned from injury. The second line was big for the Jets last night and they will need another solid showing tonight for the team to get the win.