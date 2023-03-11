GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Florida Panthers

Time: 6:00 PM CST
Channel: Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 360, City TV
Radio: CJOB
The Winnipeg Jets and Florida Panthers are playing their second game of the season, this time in South Florida. The Jets will be without Pierre-Luc Dubois who is dealing with something and has not been in the lineup or practicing consistently The Jets will miss him while hoping that Vladislav Namestnikov is up to being the team’s second line centre for the time being. Connor Hellebuyck is confirmed to start tonight which makes tomorrow night’s goaltending decision more intriguing.
Winnipeg is currently only in the second Wild Card spot and unless the Calgary Flames turn things around in a big way, probably only need to worry about the Nashville Predators. Best way for the Jets to ensure they’re in the playoffs is to win more games.
Remember Daylight Savings ends tonight, so set your clocks ahead one hour for tomorrow.
Winnipeg Jets Lineup
Forwards
Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Nino Niederreiter
Nikolaj Ehlers - Vladislav Namestnikov - Blake Wheeler
Morgan Barron - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton
David Gustafsson - Kevin Stenlund - Saku Maenalanen
Defense
Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
Brendan Dillon - Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg - Nate Schmidt
Goalies
Connor Hellebuyck (starting)
David Rittich
Florida Panthers Lineup
Forwards
Eetu Luostarinen - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe - Sam Bennett - Matthew Tkachuk
Ryan Lomberg - Anton Lundell - Colin White
Nick Cousins - Eric Staal - Casey Fitzgerald
Defence
Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad
Marc Staal - Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura - Radko Gudas
Goalies
Sergei Bobrovsky (starting)
Spencer Knight? (there are three goalies on the roster, so I don’t know)
