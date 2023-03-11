GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Florida Panthers

Time: 6:00 PM CST

Channel: Sportsnet West, Sportsnet 360, City TV

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets and Florida Panthers are playing their second game of the season, this time in South Florida. The Jets will be without Pierre-Luc Dubois who is dealing with something and has not been in the lineup or practicing consistently The Jets will miss him while hoping that Vladislav Namestnikov is up to being the team’s second line centre for the time being. Connor Hellebuyck is confirmed to start tonight which makes tomorrow night’s goaltending decision more intriguing.

Winnipeg is currently only in the second Wild Card spot and unless the Calgary Flames turn things around in a big way, probably only need to worry about the Nashville Predators. Best way for the Jets to ensure they’re in the playoffs is to win more games.

Remember Daylight Savings ends tonight, so set your clocks ahead one hour for tomorrow.

Winnipeg Jets Lineup

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Nino Niederreiter

Nikolaj Ehlers - Vladislav Namestnikov - Blake Wheeler

Morgan Barron - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton

David Gustafsson - Kevin Stenlund - Saku Maenalanen

Defense

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Brendan Dillon - Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg - Nate Schmidt

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck (starting)

David Rittich

Florida Panthers Lineup

Forwards

Eetu Luostarinen - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe - Sam Bennett - Matthew Tkachuk

Ryan Lomberg - Anton Lundell - Colin White

Nick Cousins - Eric Staal - Casey Fitzgerald

Defence

Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad

Marc Staal - Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura - Radko Gudas

Goalies

Sergei Bobrovsky (starting)

Spencer Knight? (there are three goalies on the roster, so I don’t know)