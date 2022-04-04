Cole’s Notes From Around the League: 3/28/21-4/3/22

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks reassigned right winger Buddy Robinson and defenceman Brendan Guhle to AHL San Diego. They reassigned goaltender Lukas Dostal.

Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes recalled centre Jan Jenik from AHL Tucson. They recalled right winger Hudson Fasching. They recalled goaltender Ivan Prosvetov and reassigned goaltender Josef Korenar.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins acquired future considerations from St. Louis. Left winger Taylor Hall has been fined $5000 for roughing Toronto’s Ilya Lyubushkin. They signed goaltender Brandon Bussi to a one-year entry-level contract.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres made no moves this week.

Calgary Flames

The Flames reassigned defenceman Connor Mackey to AHL Stockton.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes acquired defenceman Tarmo Reunanen from the Rangers. They signed right winger Noel Gunler to a three-year entry-level contract.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks made no moves this week.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche reassigned defenceman Bowen Byram to AHL Colorado for conditioning purposes.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets made no moves this week.

Dallas Stars

The Stars made no moves this week.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings reassigned centre Chase Pearson to AHL Grand Rapids. They recalled goaltender Victor Brattstrom on an emergency basis. They reassigned Brattstrom following his emergency recall. They recalled centre Kyle Criscuolo.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers signed goaltender Ryan Fanti to a one-year entry-level contract. They signed centre Xavier Bourgault to a three-year entry-level contract. They recalled goaltender Stuart Skinner on an emergency basis.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers made no moves this week.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings signed left winger Andre Lee to a two-year entry-level contract and goaltender David Hrenak to a one-year entry-level contract. They signed defenceman Kim Nousianen to a three-year entry-level contract. They recalled centre Jaret Anderson-Dolan from AHL Ontario on an emergency basis.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild signed centre Sam Hentges to a two-year entry-level contract. They signed defenceman Alex Goligoski to a two-year contract extension. They reassigned centre Connor Dewar to AHL Iowa.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens signed right winger Joshua Roy to a three-year entry-level contract. They signed left winger Lucas Condotta to a one-year entry-level contract.

Nashville Predators

The Predators signed defenceman Spencer Stastney to a two-year entry-level contract. Right winger Tanner Jeannot has been fined $2000 for kneeing Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils signed left winger Brian Halonen to a two-year entry-level contract. They reassigned left winger AJ Greer and defenceman Kevin Bahl to AHL Utica. They reassigned centre Tyce Thompson.

New York Islanders

The Islanders loaned left winger Richard Panik to AHL Chicago. They recalled goaltender Cory Schneider from AHL Bridgeport on an emergency basis. They recalled defenceman Robin Salo on an emergency basis. They reassigned Salo following his emergency recall.

New York Rangers

The Rangers acquired centre Maxim Letunov from Carolina. They signed left winger Bobby Trivigno to a two-year entry-level contract.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators made no moves this week.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers signed defenceman Ronnie Attard to a two-year entry-level contract. They recalled goaltender Felix Sandstrom from AHL Lehigh Valley on an emergency basis. They reassigned Sandstrom following his emergency recall and reassigned centre Max Willman.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins signed defenceman Colin Swoyer to a one-year entry-level contract. They signed centre Ty Glover to a three-year entry-level contract. They recalled right winger Anthony Angello from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Sharks signed defenceman Nikolai Knyzhov to a one-year contract.

The Kraken made no moves this week.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues acquired defenceman Brady Lyle from Boston and reassigned him to AHL Springfield.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning signed defenceman Nick Perbix to a one-year entry-level contract.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs recalled left winger Kyle Clifford and defenceman Carl Dahlstrom from AHL Toronto. They signed defenceman Mikko Kokkonen to a three-year entry-level contract. They recalled defencemen Mac Hollowell and Filip Kral and goaltender Michael Hutchinson on an emergency basis. They reassigned Hollowell following his emergency recall.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks made no moves this week.

The Golden Knights recalled left winger Pavel Dorofeyev from AHL Henderson. They reassigned defenceman Daniil Miromanov and goaltender Jiri Patera.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals signed goaltender Clay Stevenson to a two-year entry-level contract. They signed right winger Mike Vecchione to a one-year contract extension.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets recalled centre Morgan Barron from AHL Manitoba.