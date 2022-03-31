GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Time: 6:00 CDT

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maples Leafs are playing tonight in a game that could go a few different ways depending on how the goalies play. Hopefully it will be a hoot and a holler.

Winnipeg Jets Lineup

Forwards

Paul Stastny - Mark Scheifele - Nikolaj Ehlers

Evgeny Svechnikov - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Blake Wheeler

Zach Sanford - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton

Jansen Harkins - Dominic Totinato - Adam Brooks

Defence

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Ville Heinola - Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley - Brendan Dillon

Goalies

Eric Comrie (starting)

Connor Hellebuyck

Toronto Maple Leafs Lineup

Forwards

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Ilya Mikheyev - John Tavares - Alex Kerfoot

William Nylander - David Kampf - Pierre Engvall

Kyle Clifford - Jason Spezza - Wayne Simmonds

Defence

Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano - Justin Holl

Carl Dahlstrom - Tim Lilegren

Goalies

Erik Kallgren (starting)

Michael Hutchinson