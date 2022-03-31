GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Time: 6:00 CDT
Channel: TSN3
Radio: CJOB
The Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maples Leafs are playing tonight in a game that could go a few different ways depending on how the goalies play. Hopefully it will be a hoot and a holler.
Winnipeg Jets Lineup
Forwards
Paul Stastny - Mark Scheifele - Nikolaj Ehlers
Evgeny Svechnikov - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Blake Wheeler
Zach Sanford - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton
Jansen Harkins - Dominic Totinato - Adam Brooks
Defence
Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
Ville Heinola - Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley - Brendan Dillon
Goalies
Eric Comrie (starting)
Connor Hellebuyck
Toronto Maple Leafs Lineup
Forwards
Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
Ilya Mikheyev - John Tavares - Alex Kerfoot
William Nylander - David Kampf - Pierre Engvall
Kyle Clifford - Jason Spezza - Wayne Simmonds
Defence
Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie
Mark Giordano - Justin Holl
Carl Dahlstrom - Tim Lilegren
Goalies
Erik Kallgren (starting)
Michael Hutchinson
