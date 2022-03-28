Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes

The Winnipeg Jets have to be darn near perfect to earn a playoff spot. Perfection has been hard to come by for the Jets, but they earned a (relatively) perfect 2 points against the Karel Vejmelka’s. I have no idea what this dude has against Winnipeg but he’s singlehandedly made Jets-dominant efforts look like nail-biting, razor-thin margins. That occurred once again on Sunday evening, with Winnipeg steamrolling Arizona as you’d expect. If you also expected Vejmelka to look like a Vezina winner, you got your expectations satisfied in full. For once, however, the Jets managed to solve this masked man and win in overtime.
Seven Takeaways
- Congrats to the Canadian men’s squad on ending the World Cup drought! They’ve pulled through thick and thin to emerge as CONCACAF’s top squad. As a USMNT supporter, I can only tip the proverbial cap. Canada’s rise to fame has been fun to watch.
- Ville Heinola’s return to the line-up was marked by a sterling evening. He notched an assist, was one of the top shot-blockers, and kept the puck moving all evening. I don’t think you can ask for more.
- The Jets slapped Arizona pretty badly. Not as hard as Will Smith, but still pretty firm in the distribution of facial pain.
- Karel Vejmelka should just get traded to the Jets so we can stop seeing this dude in our nightmares. Maybe he’d even be a decent back-up!
- Not many Winnipeg skaters were struggling this evening. The third line, however, didn’t fare quite as well as the rest of the squad. The chalked off Lowry goal only made things even more painful for the trio.
- Winnipeg is back to being 2 points out of a playoff spot. They have to win a boatload of games between now and the end of April, but never say never! Or do, it doesn’t make a difference in the outcome, but maybe it makes you feel better.
- The schedule to close out the season is pretty brutal. I have no idea how the Jets are going to go much more than .500 the rest of the way.
Loading comments...