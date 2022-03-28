Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Arizona Coyotes

The Winnipeg Jets have to be darn near perfect to earn a playoff spot. Perfection has been hard to come by for the Jets, but they earned a (relatively) perfect 2 points against the Karel Vejmelka’s. I have no idea what this dude has against Winnipeg but he’s singlehandedly made Jets-dominant efforts look like nail-biting, razor-thin margins. That occurred once again on Sunday evening, with Winnipeg steamrolling Arizona as you’d expect. If you also expected Vejmelka to look like a Vezina winner, you got your expectations satisfied in full. For once, however, the Jets managed to solve this masked man and win in overtime.

Seven Takeaways