Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

The Winnipeg Jets welcomed the Columbus Blue Jackets to Canada Life Centre for an evening of reminiscing and goals. Former Jets Jack Roslovic and Patrik Laine debuted against their ex-team for the first time in Winnipeg. What followed was an eventful hockey game filled with scoring opportunities for both teams. The Jets ended up victors in thrilling overtime fashion, likely feeling vindicated after a questionable no-call led to Columbus tying the game at the end of the third period. Here are some takeaways from a messy, fun outing.
Seven Takeaways
- Nik Ehlers can’t stop scoring. The Great Dane is flying right now, and his confidence couldn’t be higher. Nik’s presence in the line-up can often change the complexion of how the Jets play.
- Eric Comrie had another great outing, keeping Laine’s blisters out of the net. I would have liked to see more of Comrie this season. I think he’s legitimately earned a longer look as the #2 going forward.
- Schmidt-Stanley....dear lord, my eyes.
- Lowry reworked the top-6 again, and the team generally seemed a bit more offensively inclined. The combos probably aren’t ideal, but at least it’s not as dreary as it was a few seasons ago.
- Give Heinola a chance. He can’t be worse than the shambolic state of this current blueline unit.
- Winnipeg made up some playoff race ground but probably isn’t getting excited yet. Their opposition continues to amass standings points as well.
- The Moose are gearing up for a deep playoff run...if they can find a goalie. I hope one emerges, and quickly.
Loading comments...