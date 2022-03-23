Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights

The Winnipeg Jets are back in action, hunting for a playoff spot to try and salvage whatever remains of this season. Should they be trying to force a run? Probably not! Do I still hope that, should they make it, they go far? You bet! Will they still need a new coaching staff and management team? Most definitely. For a night, though, the Jets welcomed their old nemesis in the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas has been feeling a bit blue lately, what with the slate of injuries and mediocre performances on the ice. Even still, the Knights ran circles around the Jets for half the game and still managed to find a way to lose 4-0. You have to be in pretty dire straits if you dominate Winnipeg and come away looking like you got slapped silly.

Seven Takeaways