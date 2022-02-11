Game Preview: Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars

Time: 7:30 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets are about to kick off a busy next few weeks, starting this evening off with a road game against the Dallas Stars. The Jets managed a good shutout in their previous game with the Wild, so here’s to hoping for another well-rounded effort from Winnipeg. Pierre-Luc Dubois and Neal Pionk return to the line-up, though Dubois looks to be getting a slower run-out on the third line. We’ll see how his deployments evolve as the night wears on. The Jets then travel to Nashville for a date with the Preds tomorrow night. If they want a playoff berth, they’re going to have to do it against some of the Central’s tougher teams.