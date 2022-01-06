Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche

Time: 8:00 PM

Television: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets are playing the Colorado Avalanche on Colorado. The Avs were the best team in the league last regular season and while they are not at the same place this season, they are still very good and therefore should be respected and maybe even feared.

The Jets are looking to build off of their last two games even if they are nothing to truly write home about. Truth is the Jets are winning even when they are not playing their best. That is about all we can ask of the Jets right now as they adjust to a new coach. No word if Dave Lowry will be the Jets coach until the end of the season or not, but I think it is safe to assume he will be.

There is also no worked about Cole Perfetti getting into the lineup or not. Again, I think it is safe to assume he will not be, but things can always change and anything is possible. It would add a nice change for the Jets lines to see young Cole get a shot.

As for the Avs, I am assuming they have some COVID related absences and I am about to go break my brain again trying to prepare for remote learning.