Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Carolina Hurricanes

I usually try to have some sort of witty lead-in for games where the Winnipeg Jets get dummied. I’ve got nothing tonight. Against the Carolina Hurricanes, the Jets put in about as much effort as I’m putting into this recap. The game was a defensive, offensive, and special teams horror show against a Canes team that showed Winnipeg what real hockey is. I don’t expect the Jets to play like a Cup-favorite juggernaut every night, but this was an embarrassing game to suffer through. Winnipeg was even afforded a 5-minute power play and mustered, what, 2 shots on goal? “Putrid” doesn’t begin to describe the game, but I’ve summarized a few takeaways below.
Seven Takeaways
- The special teams coaching staff needs to be let go. Whatever they’re telling the guys to do out there is utterly useless.
- The team needs a coaching change at the top level. Winnipeg was “unprepared” once again. For the 100th time. We hear this excuse at least 40 times a season. It’s embarrassing.
- Dubois still rips. I can’t wait for the Jets to extend him long-term.
- Pls gord no more second-pairing Logan Stanley. That was painful to watch.
- Pionk hasn’t even been suspended for a full day yet and it looks like he’ll have suspension company in Ian Cole. Love this league!
- Winnipeg continues to slip in the divisional standings. Sure, you can argue the difference between 2nd and 6th is only 2 points. That should inspire some concern, then, because the field Winnipeg has to fend off to make the post-season looks to be incredibly congested.
- Nah, not doing it, this game isn’t worth a 7th point. Enjoy the break between games!
