Winnipeg Jets vs Carolina Hurricane

Time: 7:00 PM

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

After a super sports Sunday in Winnipeg, the Winnipeg Jets will be taking on the Carolina Hurricanes sans Neal Pionk after whatever the hell the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs was. Pionk was suspended two games for an incident with Jason Spezza, so he would not be playing tonight either way. The Jets will also be without Power Play Specialist Riley Nash who was claimed on waivers by the Tampa Bay Lightning. I am sure he will be dearly missed in the lineup.

Outside of no Pionk, the Jets were able to escape the game against the Leafs with minimal damage which leads us to the next part: the Carolina Hurricanes. The Canes are a very strong team. The Jets will probably struggle with them, but they made some weird choices over the offseason including letting their goalie walk and then letting Dougie Hamilton walk. Hamilton is one of the top defencemen in the league and has been excellent again this year. That said, the Canes have a solid team from top to bottom and they can in fact give any team a run for their money if not beat them. Good times.