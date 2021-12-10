Preview: Winnipeg Jets vs. Vancouver Canucks

Time: 9:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets are playing the Vancouver Canucks tonight. Last time I saw the Canucks play on Hockey Night in Canada, their fans were chanting for people to be fired. Their wishes came true and the Canucks are now coached by Bruce Boudreau and have Jim Rutherford as the new general manager. What does that change for the Canucks? Maybe just their own apathy.

The Jets lost to the Canucks last time they played because it should have been an easy game, but whenever you approach a game as an easy game, it becomes a lot harder to win. The Jets are on the second half of a back to back and starting Eric Comrie tonight. That is the right move, but does make the game harder for the Jets to win even though Comrie has been solid this year. The Jets will need all hands on deck to win tonight including putting Ville Heinola into the lineup for fresh legs.

The Jets will also be up against a team that is trying to prove itself to their new coach. This could mean nothing, but could also mean the Canucks play like their lives depend on it. If this is the case the Jets will have to be ready to go from the moment the puck drops to the final whistle to make sure they do not let the Canucks show Boudreau anything positive long term. Anyways, tonight could be a scheduled loss for the Jets, but if they win that would be most excellent and a win is always possible.