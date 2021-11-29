Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs Arizona Coyotes

Time: 6:30 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets and Arizona Coyotes are playing tonight which explains why today was so warm outside. The Coyotes are bad, but the Vancouver Canucks are bad as well and they beat the Jets so that means nothing to them. Instead, the Jets have to make sure they are ready to go from puck drop and not let the Coyotes get any hope.

The Jets need to start better than they did against the Calgary Flames. They need to end the love affair with the first line because while that line scores, that’s about all they do well and it is a detriment to the Jets to rely on them so much offensively while they fail everywhere else. Good times are ahead folks. Good times for all. Also, hockey is fun and the Jets might be good.

Winnipeg Jets Lineup

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Blake Wheeler

Andrew Copp - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Nikolaj Ehlers

Jansen Harkins - Adam Lowry - Evgeny Svechnikov

Dominic Totinato - Paul Stastny - Nathan Beaulieu

Defence

Josh Morrissey - Nate Schmidt

Brenden Dillon - Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley - Dylan DeMelo

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck (starting)

Eric Comrie