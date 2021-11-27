Preview: Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames

Time: 9:00 PM CST

Channel: CBC

Radio: CJOB

The ice cold Winnipeg Jets are playing the red hot Calgary Flames on the second half of a back to back after losing 7-1 yesterday afternoon. I am going to withhold any snarky predictions because I have pretty much foretold everything bad that would happen to the Jets recently and should just shut up.

The Flames are finally who the media thought they were. Last season was not a good one for them and they have bounced back in a big way. They have a star in Johnny Gaudeau and an envious supporting cast that includes the always annoying Matthew Tkachuk. They also have a defence that somehow includes Erik Gudbranson. Their starting goalie is Jacob Markstrom who famously chose Calgary over the Edmonton Oilers in summer 2020.

The Jets will be starting Connor Hellebuyck in what feels like a must win back to back game after he started yesterday as well. It is an extended break between back to back games because of the afternoon vs. late game split. Hellebuyck is also mad after yesterday’s game which could play in the Jets favour. Who knows at this point because everything is stupid and it is almost December.

The Jets will hopefully have a bounce back game tonight and if not they will at least get to play against the almost coolest name in the league Oliver Kylington (pronounced Shill-ington)