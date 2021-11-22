Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Time: 7:30 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets are set to welcome a beleaguered Pittsburgh Penguins to ever-friendly Manitoba this evening. The Pens have had an extremely chaotic start to the season, but sit at 7-6-4. Despite all of the injuries and COVID absences, Pittsburgh has clawed its way above the .500 mark. They’re still perilously low in what’s become a dogfight division, but they won’t be easily written off this year. The Jets will need to take care to avoid penalties, as Pittsburgh’s power play has the firepower to slice Winnipeg apart. I have a solid feeling Winnipeg will see out the victory, but you never can tell with the Jets! If nothing else, they like to keep things interesting.