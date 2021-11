The Weakly Report: 11/7/21-11/13/21

Anaheim Ducks

November 7: Goaltender John Gibson is back after missing one game with an illness.

November 9: Centre Trevor Zegras is back after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

Arizona Coyotes

November 7: Defenceman Kyle Capobianco is back after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury.

November 12: Left winger Alex Galchenyuk is back after missing 13 games with an upper-body injury.

November 13: Left winger Andrew Ladd has been placed on the non-roster list with COVID-19. Centre Christian Fischer is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Boston Bruins

November 10: Left winger Trent Frederic is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

November 11: Left winger Anton Blidh is back after missing seven games with an upper-body injury. Left winge Nick Foligno is back after missing eight games with an upper-body injury.

November 13: Left winger Trent Frederic has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Buffalo Sabres

November 12: Defenceman Will Butcher is back after missing one game with an undisclosed injury.

Calgary Flames

November 9: Centre Connor Zary is back after missing 11 games with an ankle injury.

Carolina Hurricanes

November 9: Goaltender Antti Raanta is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Left winger Nino Niederreiter has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

November 11: Centre Jamieson Rees is back after missing 11 games for knee surgery. Defenceman Tony DeAngelo has been fined $2000 for diving against Florida.

November 12: Right winger Martin Necas is day-to-day with an illness.

Chicago Blackhawks

November 7: Centre Henrik Borgstrom is back after missing six games with COVID-19.

November 9: Right winger Brandon Hagel has been sidelined indefinitely with a left shoulder injury. Centre Henrik Borgstrom is day-to-day with an illness. Right winger MacKenzie Entwistle has been placed on injured reserve with a left ankle injury. Defenceman Wyatt Kalynuk is back after missing 13 games with a sprained right ankle.

November 10: Defenceman Isaak Phillips is back after missing four games with COVID-19.

November 12: Centre Henrik Borgstrom is back after missing one game with an illness.

Colorado Avalanche

November 10: Centre Nathan MacKinnon has been sidelined indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

November 11: Defenceman Cale Makar is back after missing two games with an upper-body injury. Right winger Martin Kaut has been placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Left winger Valeri Nichushkin is back after missing nine games with an upper-body injury.

November 13: Defenceman Bowen Byram is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Centre Nathan MacKinnon has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Columbus Blue Jackets

November 13: Defenceman Adam Boqvist is back after missing six games with a lower-body injury.

Dallas Stars

November 13: Goaltender Braden Holtby is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Detroit Red Wings

November 7: Centre Dylan Larkin is back after missing three games for personal reasons. Defenceman Gustav Lindstrom is back after missing six games with a lower-body injury.

November 9: Defenceman Troy Stecher is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Edmonton Oilers

November 7: Centre Devin Shore has been sidelined indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

November 8: Centre Devin Shore has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

November 10: Right winger Zack Kassian is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Florida Panthers

November 9: Left winger Mason Marchment has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Centre Sam Bennett is back after missing four games with an upper-body injury. Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is back after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

November 12: Defenceman John Ludvig is back after missing 14 games with an undisclosed injury.

November 13: Defenceman Olli Juolevi has been reassigned to AHL Charlotte for conditioning purposes.

Los Angeles Kings

No injury news for the Kings this week.

Minnesota Wild

November 7: Right winger Mats Zuccarello is back after missing four games with COVID-19. Centre Rem Pitlick is back after missing four games with COVID-19.

November 10: Left winger Jordan Greenway is back after missing four games with a lower-body injury.

Montreal Canadiens

November 9: Left winger Jonathan Drouin has been placed on injured reserve with a head injury.

November 10: Centre Cedric Paquette has been placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Mattias Norlinder has been recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Laval.

November 11: Defenceman Mattias Norlinder is back after missing 14 games with an undisclosed injury.

Nashville Predators

November 9: Left winger Filip Forsberg has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Left winger Nick Cousins has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

November 11: Defenceman Alexandre Carrier is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Mark Borowiecki is back after missing four games with an upper-body injury.

New Jersey Devils

November 11: Defenceman Dougie Hamilton is back after missing three games with a lower-body injury.

November 13: Right winger Tyce Thompson is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

New York Islanders

No injury news for the Islanders this week.

New York Rangers

November 8: Centre Filip Chytil is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

November 13: Centre Filip Chytil has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Ottawa Senators

November 7: Defenceman Nick Holden is day-to-day with COVID-19.

November 8: Right winger Connor Brown has been placed on the non-roster list with COVID-19. Centre Dylan Gambrell has been placed on the non-roster list with COVID-19.

November 9: Goaltender Anton Forsberg is day-to-day with an illness. Defenceman Nick Holden has been placed on the non-roster list with COVID-19. Right winger Tyler Ennis is back after missing one game with an illness. Defenceman Victor Mete has been placed on the non-roster list with COVID-19.

November 11: Left winger Alex Formenton has been placed on the non-roster list with COVID-19. Goaltender Anton Forsberg is back after missing one game with an illness. Defenceman Josh Brown has been placed on the non-roster list with COVID-19. Goaltender Matt Murray has been placed on the non-roster list with COVID-19. Defenceman Nikita Zaitsev is day-to-day with COVID-19.

November 12: Defenceman Erik Brannstrom has been sidelined indefinitely with a broken hand.

November 13: Defenceman Erik Brannstrom has been placed on injured reserve with a broken hand. Centre Shane Pinto is back after missing nine games with an upper-body injury.

Philadelphia Flyers

November 7: Centre Derick Brassard has been fined $2000 for unsportsmanlike conduct against the Capitals.

November 13: Centre Kevin Hayes is back after missing 12 games with an abdominal injury. Defenceman Ryan Ellis is back after missing nine games with a lower-body injury.

Pittsburgh Penguins

November 11: Defenceman Chad Ruhwedel is back after missing three games with COVID-19. Defenceman Marcus Pettersson is back after missing three games with COVID-19.

November 12: Defenceman Chad Ruhwedel is day-to-day with COVID-19. Defenceman Juuso Riikola has been recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Defenceman Marcus Pettersson is day-to-day with COVID-19.

San Jose Sharks

November 12: Defenceman Erik Karlsson is back after missing six games with COVID-19. Defenceman Jacob Middleton is back after missing six games with COVID-19. Right winger Kevin Labanc is back after missing five games with COVID-19. Defenceman Marc-Edouard Vlasic is back after missing six games with COVID-19. Left winger Matt Nieto is back after missing seven games with COVID-19. Defenceman Radim Simek is back after missing six games with COVID-19. Left winger Timo Meier is back after missing five games with COVID-19.

November 13: Right winger Lane Pederson is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Seattle Kraken

November 7: Left winger Ryan Donato is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

November 9: Left winger Jared McCann has been placed on the non-roster list with COVID-19. Left winger Marcus Johansson is back after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury.

November 10: Left winger Jared McCann is back after missing five games with COVID-19.

November 11: Left winger Ryan Donato is back after missing one game with an upper-body injury.

November 13: Centre Colin Blackwell is back after missing 14 games with a lower-body injury.

St. Louis Blues

November 7: Defenceman Niko Mikkola is day-to-day with COVID-19.

November 13: Left winger Kyle Clifford is back after missing five games with COVID-19.

Tampa Bay Lightning

November 10: Defenceman Erik Cernak has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Mikhail Sergachev is back after missing two games with a suspension.

November 12: Left winger Boris Katchouk is back after missing four games with a lower-body injury.

November 13: Defenceman Zach Bogosian is back after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury.

Toronto Maple Leafs

November 7: Goaltender Petr Mrazek has been placed on injured reserve with a groin injury.

November 10: Centre John Tavares is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

November 12: Centre John Tavares is back after missing one game with a lower-body injury.

Vancouver Canucks

November 7: Left winger Justin Dowling is back after missing five games with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Luke Schenn is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

November 10: Defenceman Luke Schenn has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

November 12: Defenceman Tucker Poolman has been suspended two games for high-sticking Colorado’s Kiefer Sherwood.

Vegas Golden Knights

November 7: Defenceman Ben Hutton has been placed on the non-roster list with COVID-19.

November 9: Defenceman Ben Hutton is back after missing one game with COVID-19.

November 11: Left winger William Carrier is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

November 13: Defenceman Alec Martinez is day-to-day with a facial injury. Right winger Mark Stone is back after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury.

Washington Capitals

November 10: Centre Nic Dowd has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Goaltender Vitek Vanacek is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

November 13: Goaltender Vitek Vanacek is back after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

Winnipeg Jets

November 9: Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is back after missing three games with an illness. Centre Paul Stastny is day-to-day with a foot injury.