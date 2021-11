Cole’s Notes From Around the League: 11/6/21-11/12/21

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks recalled defenceman Simon Benoit from AHL San Diego, recalled centre Mason McTavish from his conditioning stint, and reassigned goaltender Lukas Dostal. They reassigned centre Vinni Lettieri. General Manager and Executive Vice President Bob Murray has resigned. Vice President of Hockey Operations Jeff Solomon has been named interim GM.

Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes reassigned left winger Ben McCartney and defenceman Victor Soderstrom to AHL Tucson.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins reassigned centre Jack Studnicka to AHL Providence.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres recalled goaltender Aaron Dell from AHL Rochester and reassigned left winger Brett Murray.

Calgary Flames

The Flames reassigned centre Connor Zary to AHL Stockton.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes recalled goaltender Alex Lyon from AHL Chicago. They recalled left winger Josh Leivo. They reassigned centre Jamieson Rees. Defenceman Tony DeAngelo has been fined $2000 for diving against Florida.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks reassigned defenceman Nicolas Beaudin to AHL Rockford. They recalled centre Reese Johnson. They reassigned defenceman Isaak Phillips.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche reassigned left winger Sampo Ranta to AHL Colorado. They recalled centre Alex Newhook. They reassigned defenceman Wyatt Kalynuk.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets made no moves this week.

Dallas Stars

The Stars recalled left winger Riley Tufte from AHL Texas and reassigned defenceman Thomas Harley. They recalled centre Jacob Peterson and reassigned centre Tanner Kero and left winge Blake Comeau.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings reassigned centre Joe Veleno to AHL Grand Rapids.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers recalled centre Ryan McLeod from AHL Bakersfield. They signed right winger Matvei Petrov to a three-year entry-level contract.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers recalled goaltender Christopher Gibson from AHL Charlotte. They recalled defenceman Lucas Carlsson and reassigned defenceman Chase Priskie. They reassigned defenceman John Ludvig.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings made no moves this week.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild reassigned centre Connor Dewar and left winger Adam Beckman to AHL Iowa. They reassigned centre Kyle Rau.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens recalled centre Ryan Poehling from AHL Laval and recalled defenceman Mattias Norlinder from his conditioning stint.

Nashville Predators

The Predators recalled centre Michael McCarron and right winger Mathieu Olivier from AHL Milwaukee.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils recalled defenceman Colton White from AHL Utica. They reassigned centre Frederik Gauthier and Marian Studenic. They reassigned centre Tyce Thompson and left winger Jesper Boqvist.

New York Islanders

The Islanders made no moves this week.

New York Rangers

The Rangers reassigned centre Greg McKegg to AHL Hartford. They reassigned defenceman Libor Hajek for conditioning purposes.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators recalled centre Parker Kelly from AHL Belleville. They reassigned goaltender Filip Gustavsson. They recalled defenceman Erik Brannstrom. They recalled right wingers Scott Sabourin and Egor Sokolev. They recalled left winger Andrew Agozzino and defencemen Dillon Heatherington and Lassi Thompson.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers reassigned defenceman Nick Seeler to AHL Lehigh Valley. They loaned right winger Samu Tuomaala to the Finnish Liiga’s Vaasan Sport. They recalled Seeler. Centre Derick Brassard has been fined $2000 for unsportsmanlike conduct against the Capitals.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins reassigned defenceman Taylor Fedun and Juuso Riikola from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. They recalled Riikola on an emergency basis and recalled goaltender Louis Domingue.

The Sharks reassigned centre Joel Kellman and defenceman Artemi Kniazev to AHL San Jose. They reassigned Kellman, Kniazev, centre Sasha Chmelevski, left winger John Leonard, defencemen Jaycob Megna, Nicolas Meloche, and Ryan Merkeley.

Seattle Kraken

The Kraken made no moves this week.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues recalled centre Dakota Joshua from AHL Springfield and reassigned left winger Jake Neighbours to WHL Edmonton.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning reassigned defenceman Andrej Sustr to AHL Syracuse. They recalled Sustr. They reassigned Sustr.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs recalled goaltender Joseph Woll from AHL Toronto. They recalled centre Kirill Semyonov and right winger Joey Anderson.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks reassigned centre Nic Petan to AHL Abbotsford. They recalled defenceman Jack Rathbone and reassigned defenceman Travis Hamonic. They recalled defenceman Madison Bowey. Defenceman Tucker Poolman has been suspended two games for high-sticking Colorado’s Kiefer Sherwood.

The Golden Knights recalled centre Paul Cotter from AHL Henderson.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals reassigned centre Aliaksei Protas to AHL Hershey. They recalled left winger Axel Jonsson-Fjallby. They recalled Protas and goaltender Zach Fucale. They reassigned centre Hendriz Lapierre to QMJHL Acadie-Bathurst.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets recalled right winger Kristian Vesalainen from AHL Manitoba and reassigned goaltender Mikhail Berdin.