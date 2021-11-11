Preview: Winnipeg Jets vs. San Jose Sharks

Time: 7:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The last time the Winnipeg Jets played the San Jose Sharks the game was delayed 30 minutes because of a COVID outbreak on the Sharks. Well, the Sharks are returning to health and they will be facing the Winnipeg Jets tonight in Winnipeg (I don’t think any of the players or coaches who had positive tests are available tonight).

The Jets will have Connor Hellebuyck back since he recovered from a cold. He might have been back last game, but I was too busy watching a movie. Anyways, it does appear that even with Connor Hellebuyck back, the Jets will be without another key member as Paul Stastny was missing from practice yesterday and the morning skate today. Instead, it looks like the Jets will have to make do with just Scheifele and Ehlers.

The Sharks, as previously noted, are depleted but have been playing well. They have been able to win a fair number of games while going through it which is bad news for most teams and good news for them. They’ve also found some resiliency that should be a bad sign for the rest of the league.

In short: two teams nearing full strength, one further away from it than the other (probably due to COVID border crossing rules), and one because they survived without their starting goalie which seemed improbable a few weeks ago. Hopefully, tonight’s game shows that.