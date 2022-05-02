Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Seattle Kraken

Usually, hockey games contain all the action and excitement you could want. Hockey is nothing if not dramatic, intense, and stressful. The Winnipeg Jets squared off against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday afternoon for one of these tilts, but nothing that happened on the ice will be remembered. Sure, the Jets clawed back from a 3-1 deficit and won in emphatic fashion. What everyone will be talking about, though, are the explosive comments from the players after the game (and season) ended.
Seven Takeaways
- If there was any doubt before, it looks like Mark Scheifele is cooked. His ambiguous statements about his future with the Jets sure look like they’re pointing to a summer trade request. Scheifele’s defensive game may be a wreck, but make no mistake; his loss will be enormous for this team.
- Scheifele isn’t the only one wanting out. Elliotte Friedman mentioned several Jets were likely considering their future with the team. Paul Stastny sure seemed like he was through with some of his colleagues, especially with some of the criticism he leveled at unnamed players.
- The Jets are in complete crisis mode right now. I’m not sure what to say, other than that this has been a long time coming. If you were hoping for change, you might be getting one of the biggest doses imaginable.
- Kevin Cheveldayoff is apparently receiving a 3-year extension. This is going to go over very well with the fanbase, I’m sure....
- Wow. All I can say is wow. It feels like everything is happening and it’s at a speed where the Jets are likely going to be reactive rather than proactive.
- Who else wants out of Winnipeg? The Jets are now about to lose a second superstar forward in the span of 3 seasons. What a terrible look for the team.
- Buckle up folks. The next few months are going to be turbulent.
Loading comments...