Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Detroit Red Wings

Stick a fork in the 2021-22 Winnipeg Jets. The season is over, folks. In a must-win game against the Detroit Red Wings, the Jets simply didn’t. Who even cares, to be honest? We’re all just waiting for the season to be over. All that said, I feel a bit for some of the players who are desperately trying to push the team forward. Morrissey mentioned that the locker-room was dead silent afterwards. Good. Get angry. Be frustrated. This team and fanbase deserves better than the poop sandwich it’s been fed for the last 4 years. I am not going to bother with takeaways because you already know the most important one: clean house.