GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Florida Panthers

Time: 7:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

There was a time about 30 minutes ago when this was going to be a proper game day thread and then the Jets announced a bunch of changes including Josh Morrissey joining Dominic Tonitano in COVID protocols. Everything is fine. This is fine. Because of the shifting course COVID has put the Jets in a weird spot of having a lot of players shifting around close to game time. We should see Ville Heinola join the lineup tonight as both Morrissey and Dylan DeMelo (IR) are out and Logan Stanley has also been placed on IR. We might also see Johnathan Kovacevic and Kristian Reichel.

This is all a lot to process and so my thoughts on this as with everything with COVID is: focus on what can be controlled and that is the Jets playing their game. They will be in a tougher spot than if they were at full health, but the NHL seems determined to make everyone play at least one game severely understaffed so the Jets are not outside the norm here. But it does beg the question (again) of what is the NHL doing here? What is anyone doing here?