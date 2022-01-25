The Weakly Report: 1/18/21-1/24/22

Anaheim Ducks

January 18: Defenceman Josh Manson is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

January 21: Defenceman Josh Mahura is back after missing 12 games with an upper-body injury. Left winger Sonny Milano has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

January 23: Defenceman Cam Fowler is back after missing three games due to COVID-19. Right winger Troy Terry is back after missing four games due to COVID-19.

Arizona Coyotes

January 18: Right winger Antoine Roussel is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Defenceman Anton Stralman is back after missing four games due to COVID-19. Defenceman Cam Dineen is back after missing four games due to COVID-19. Defenceman Jakob Chychrun is back after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Kyle Capobianco is back after missing five games due to COVID-19.

January 19: Left winger Ryan Dzingel is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Goaltender Scott Wedgewood is back after missing four games due to COVID-19.

January 22: Defenceman Dysin Mayo is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

Boston Bruins

January 18: Defenceman Matt Grzelcyk is back after missing two games due to COVID-19. Defenceman Mike Reilly is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

January 20: Defenceman Mike Reilly has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Left winger Nick Foligno is back after missing five games with a lower-body injury.

January 21: Left winger Anton Blidh is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Left winger Brad Marchand is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

January 22: Defenceman John Moore has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

January 23: Defenceman Mike Reilly is back after missing three games due to COVID-19.

Buffalo Sabres

January 18: Centre Tage Thompson has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Right winger Vinnie Hinostroza is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

January 20: Right winger Kyle Okposo has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Centre Tage Thompson is back after missing one game due to COVID-19.

January 21: Left winger Jack Quinn has been sidelined indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

January 22: Defenceman Jacob Bryson is back after missing three games with a lower-body injury. Right winger Vinnie Hinostroza has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Will Butcher is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Calgary Flames

No injury news for Calgary this week.

Carolina Hurricanes

January 18: Goaltender Antti Raanta is back after missing three games with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Jaccob Slavin is back after missing two games due to COVID-19. Right winger Martin Necas has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

January 21: Left winger Jordan Martinook has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

January 22: Right winger Martin Necas is back after missing two games due to COVID-19. Left winger Teuvo Teravainen is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Chicago Blackhawks

January 20: Centre Dylan Strome is back after missing three games due to COVID-19. Defenceman Seth Jones is back after missing four games due to COVID-19.

January 21: Right winger Brett Connolly is back after missing two games due to COVID-19. Left winger Jujhar Khaira is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Centre Kirby Dach is back after missing three games due to COVID-19.

January 22: Right winger Brett Connolly is back after missing three games due to COVID-19. Left winger Jujhar Khaira has been placed on injured reserve with a lower back injury. Defenceman Riley Stillman has been placed on injured reserve with a left shoulder injury.

January 23: Goaltender Kevin Lankinen has been placed on injured reserve with a right hand injury.

Colorado Avalanche

January 22: Right winger Valeri Nichushkin is back after missing three games due to COVID-19.

Columbus Blue Jackets

January 20: Defenceman Adam Boqvist has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Right winger Jakub Voracek is back after missing two games due to COVID-19. Defenceman Vladislav Gavrikov has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

January 23: Centre Cole Sillinger is back after missing three games due to COVID-19. Defenceman Vladislav Gavrikov is back after missing two games due to COVID-19.

Dallas Stars

January 18: Goaltender Braden Holtby is back after missing three games due to COVID-19. Right winger Denis Gurianov is back after missing three games due to COVID-19. Left winger Tanner Kero has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

January 20: Left winger Jason Robertson is back after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

January 21: Right winger Alexander Radulov is back after missing five games due to COVID-19.

January 23: Left winger Michael Raffl has been sidelined indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

Detroit Red Wings

January 22: Centre Gemel Smith is back after missing 42 games with a lower-body injury. Centre Gemel Smith has been reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids for conditioning purposes.

Edmonton Oilers

January 19: Defenceman Kris Russell is back after missing 10 games with an upper-body injury.

January 20: Centre Kyle Turris is back after missing one game due to COVID-19. Goaltender Stuart Skinner has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Left winger Zach Hyman has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

January 21: Goaltender Mike Smith has been placed on injured reserve with a thumb injury.

January 22: Goaltender Stuart Skinner is back after missing one game due to COVID-19. Defenceman Tyson Barrie is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Right winger Zack Kassian is day-to-day with an illness.

Florida Panthers

January 19: Defenceman Gustav Forsling is back after missing one game due to COVID-19. Right winger Patric Hornqvist is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

January 20: Defenceman Gustav Forsling has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Defenceman Olli Juolevi has been placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

January 21: Centre Sam Bennett is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

January 23: Centre Sam Bennett is back after missing one game with a lower-body injury.

Los Angeles Kings

January 19: Centre Phillip Danault has been fined $5000 for a dangerous trip against Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point.

January 20: Left winger Carl Grundstrom is back after missing seven games due to COVID-19.

January 23: Right winger Adrian Kempe is back after missing three games due to COVID-19.

Minnesota Wild

January 19: Centre Joel Eriksson Ek is back after missing five games with an upper-body injury.

January 21: Defenceman Jonas Brodin has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

January 22: Goaltender Cam Talbot is back after missing five games with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Jared Spurgeon is back after missing seven games with a lower-body injury.

Montreal Canadiens

January 18: Right winger Cole Caufield has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Right winger Joel Armia has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Defenceman Kale Clague is back after missing three games due to COVID-19. Right winger Tyler Toffoli is back after missing 11 games due to hand surgery.

January 19: Left winger Jonathan Drouin has been fined $5000 for cross-checking Dallas’ Tyler Seguin.

January 20: Left winger Joel Teasdale is back after missing 38 games with a knee injury.

January 22: Centre Cedric Paquette is back after missing four games with an undisclosed injury. Left winger Jonathan Drouin has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Goaltender Sam Montembeault is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Nashville Predators

January 18: Defenceman Mattias Ekholm has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

January 20: Defenceman Dante Fabbro has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Mattias Ekholm is back after missing three games due to COVID-19.

January 22: Left winger Eeli Tolvanen is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

New Jersey Devils

January 19: Left winger AJ Greer has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Damon Severson is back after missing one game due to COVID-19. Left winger Janne Kuokkanen is back after missing one game due to COVID-19.

January 22: Defenceman Ty Smith has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

New York Islanders

January 19: Left winger Ross Johnston is back after missing three games with a suspension.

January 21: Defenceman Ryan Pulock has been activated from the COVID-19 list.

New York Rangers

January 18: Centre Barclay Goodrow is back after missing three games due to COVID-19. Left winger Dryden Hunt is back after missing four games with an upper-body injury.

January 19: Left winger Alexis Lafreniere is back after missing two games due to COVID-19.

January 22: Right winger Kaapo Kakko is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Ottawa Senators

January 18: Goaltender Matt Murray is day-to-day with an illness.

January 22: Goaltender Matt Murray is back after missing two games with an illness.

Philadelphia Flyers

January 18: Centre Kevin Hayes has been sidelined indefinitely with an adductor injury.

January 21: Left winger Joel Farabee has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Centre Kevin Hayes has been placed on injured reserve with an adductor injury.

January 23: Right winger Wade Allison has been sidelined indefinitely with a sprained MCL.

Pittsburgh Penguins

January 20: Goaltender Casey DeSmith is back after missing four games due to COVID-19. Left winger Danton Heinen is back after missing four games due to COVID-19. Left winger Jason Zucker has been placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. Goaltender Louis Domingue has been placed on injured reserve with a foot injury. Left winger Zach Aston-Reese is back after missing four games due to COVID-19.

January 23: Right winger Zach Aston-Reese is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

San Jose Sharks

January 19: Right winger Alexander Barabanov is back after missing three games due to COVID-19. Left winger Rudolfs Balcers has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

January 22: Defenceman Erik Karlsson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Seattle Kraken

January 18: Goaltender Antoine Bibeau has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

January 20: Defenceman Jamie Oleksiak is day-to-day with an illness. Centre Morgan Geekie is back after missing four games with an upper-body injury.

January 23: Right winger Joonas Donskoi is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

St. Louis Blues

January 21: Right winger Pavel Buchnevich is back after missing two games due to COVID-19.

January 23: Right winger Pavel Buchnevich is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

Tampa Bay Lightning

January 18: Defenceman Jan Rutta is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

January 22: Defenceman Cal Foote has been fined $2125 for cross-checking Anaheim’s Buddy Robinson.

Toronto Maple Leafs

January 18: Defeneman Jake Muzzin is day-to-day with a concussion.

January 21: Defenceman Justin Holl is back after missing two games due to COVID-19. Right winger Ondrej Kase is back after missing two games due to COVID-19.

January 22: Goaltender Ian Scott is back after missing 37 games with an undisclosed injury.

Vancouver Canucks

January 18: Centre Bo Horvat is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Centre Justin Dowling is back after missing six games due to COVID-19.

January 20: Centre JT Miller is day-to-day due to COVID-19. Goaltender Thatcher Demko is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

January 22: Defenceman Ashton Sautner has been activated from the COVID-19 list.

January 23: Goaltender Spencer Martin is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

Vegas Golden Knights

January 18: Goaltender Logan Thompson is day-to-day due to COVID-19.

January 20: Centre Adam Brooks has been placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. Right winger Mark Stone has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Defenceman Zach Whitecloud is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

January 23: Goaltender Logan Thompson has been activated from the COVID-19 list.

Washington Capitals

January 18: Defenceman John Carlson has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19.

January 19: Defenceman Dmitry Orlov has been suspended two games for kneeing Winnipeg’s Nikolaj Ehlers.

January 20: Right winger TJ Oshie has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

January 21: Left winger Conor Sheary is back after missing four games due to COVID-19.

January 22: Defenceman Nick Jensen is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

January 23: Defenceman Dmitry Orlov is back after missing two games with a suspension.

Winnipeg Jets

January 18: Centre CJ Suess has been placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Goaltender Eric Comrie has been placed on the non-roster list due to COVID-19. Defenceman Logan Stanley is back after missing one game due to COVID-19.

January 19: Left winger Nikolaj Ehlers is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

January 20: Right winger Evgeni Svechnikov is back after missing one game with an upper-body injury. Left winger Nikolaj Ehlers has been placed on injured reserve with a sprained MCL. Centre Paul Stastny is back after missing three games due to COVID-19.

January 21: Goaltender Eric Comrie is back after missing three games due to COVID-19.

January 22: Right winger Blake Wheeler is back after missing nine games with a knee injury. Defenceman Brenden Dillon is back after missing three games due to COVID-19.

January 23: Defenceman Dylan DeMelo is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.