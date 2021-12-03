Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. New Jersey Devils

Time: 7:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets and New Jersey Devils are playing each other and the Jets are not changing a thing once again. It is a tale as old as time: they can play as poorly as they want, but as long as certain lines produce aka put the puck in the net under any circumstance including the detriment to the team, nothing will change. It is a very frustrating part of cheering for the Jets

Outside of their line issues, the Jets have been struggling to produce offence lately. They need to look at what was working for the team earlier in the season and go back to that. Someone like Evgeni Svechnikov might not be scoring himself, but he is doing things that helps produce goals every night. If he is reunited to his highly successful line with Pierre-Luc Dubois and Kyle Connor. Speaking of Connor, he has been better defensively this season (at least when he was away from Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler).

Of note: this is Blake Wheeler’s 999th game tonight. Game 1000 will happen on Sunday against the Toronto Maple Leafs unless he gets hurt or something and cannot play on Sunday. Hopefully that is not the case.