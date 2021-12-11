 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Recap: Winnipeg Jets vs. Vancouver Canucks

Thatcher Demko is annoyingly good.

By Harrison L.
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Vancouver Canucks Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The Winnipeg Jets have been limping along lately. The only teams they’ve really beaten have been lower-tier teams. The lone exception is Toronto, a squad that was on the second half of a back-to-back. The Jets received a similar treatment, squaring off against Seattle and Vancouver before the weekend. After thumping Seattle 3-0, the Jets had a chance to gain a bit of momentum and see off the Canucks. Instead, a strangely-managed game and some stellar goaltending from Thatcher Demko led to Winnipeg falling in the shootout 4-3. The Jets are clinging on to the final wild card spot and, though it’s still early, the odds of a playoff trip are mildly concerning. Read on for a few takeaways from tonight’s frustrating game.

Seven Takeaways

  1. The CSW line finally had a performance worth crowing about. Wheeler turned the clock back and showed off some of his prime playmaking form. Connor and Scheifele added a few goals of their own, leading to a dominant showing from the top line. It came at a heavy cost, however, as Wheeler went down with what could be a long-term injury.
  2. Eric Comrie had a comeback performance of his own after allowing some wretched early goals against. The Garland marker wasn’t great either, but he rebounded and kept the Jets alive enough to earn a point.
  3. The line-up deployment seemingly utilized very little of the bottom-6. Svechnikov, in particular, recorded less than 5 minutes of ice-time. I’m baffled by this, considering Evgeni has been among the better forwards on the team.
  4. Dillon-Stanley has got to go. It’s a nearly-unwatchable pairing.
  5. Free Heinola. I don’t need to say much more on that.
  6. Winnipeg may have collected 3 out of 4 points between these last 2 games, but they will need to replicate that success against genuine playoff contenders. Good teams still run rampant against this squad.
  7. The Jets won’t play until Tuesday. Hopefully, Pionk returns soon because Beaulieu and Stanley are struggling mightily.

