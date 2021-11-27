GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames

Time: 9:00 PM CST
Channel: CBC, Sportsnet, CITY
Radio: CJOB
Winnipeg Jets Lineup
Forwards
Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Blake Wheeler
Andrew Copp - Mark Scheifele - Nikolaj Ehlers
Jansen Harkins - Adam Lowry - Evgeny Svechnikov
Dominic Totinato - Paul Stastny - Nathan Beaulieu
Defence
Josh Morrissey - Nate Schmidt
Brenden Dillon - Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley - Dylan DeMelo
Goalies
Connor Hellebuyck (starting)
Eric Comrie
Calgary Flames Lineup
Forwards
Johnny Gaudreau - Elias Lindstrom - Matthew Tkachuk
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Andrew Mangiapane
Dillon Dube - Sean Monahan - Tyler Pitlick
Milan Lucic - Brad Richardson - Trevor Lewis
Defence
Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson
Oliver Kylington - Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov - Erik Gudbranson
Goalies
Jacob Markstrom (assumed)
Dan Vladar
Programming note: because of the Thanksgiving holiday, Cara has the recap tonight which already means the Jets have a better chance of winning because they love to play horribly for Harrison.
Loading comments...