GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Calgary Flames

Time: 9:00 PM CST

Channel: CBC, Sportsnet, CITY

Radio: CJOB

Winnipeg Jets Lineup

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Blake Wheeler

Andrew Copp - Mark Scheifele - Nikolaj Ehlers

Jansen Harkins - Adam Lowry - Evgeny Svechnikov

Dominic Totinato - Paul Stastny - Nathan Beaulieu

Defence

Josh Morrissey - Nate Schmidt

Brenden Dillon - Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley - Dylan DeMelo

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck (starting)

Eric Comrie

Calgary Flames Lineup

Forwards

Johnny Gaudreau - Elias Lindstrom - Matthew Tkachuk

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Andrew Mangiapane

Dillon Dube - Sean Monahan - Tyler Pitlick

Milan Lucic - Brad Richardson - Trevor Lewis

Defence

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson

Oliver Kylington - Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov - Erik Gudbranson

Goalies

Jacob Markstrom (assumed)

Dan Vladar

Programming note: because of the Thanksgiving holiday, Cara has the recap tonight which already means the Jets have a better chance of winning because they love to play horribly for Harrison.