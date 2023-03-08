Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild

Time: 6:30 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets are hosting the Minnesota Wild after the Wild lost a wild game last night against the Calgary Flames. The Jets will be looking to build off of a very strong game against the San Jose Sharks on Monday night. They will be playing a team that thought they had won in overtime, but then lost in a shootout because the NHL.

The Jets will have some changes from last game with Morgan Barron moving to the fourth line and Vladislav Namestnikov to the left wing. They also have inserted Logan Stanley for Dylan DeMelo as well. It is rare that a team decides to make changes to their lineup after they win a game, but the Jets are special. I don’t know if they made any changes from last night’s game, but they might have.

Winnipeg Jets Lineup

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Nino Niederreiter

Nikolaj Ehlers - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Blake Wheeler

Vladislav Namestnikov - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton

Saku Maenalanen - Kevin Stenlund - Morgan Barron

Defense

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Brendan Dillon - Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley - Nate Schmidt

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck (starting)

David Rittich

Minnesota Wild Lineup

Forwards

Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matthew Boldy

Marcus Foligno - Frederick Gaudreau - Oskar Sundqvist

Mason Shaw - Connor Dewar - Ryan Reaves

Defence

Jacob Middleton - Jared Spurgeon

Alex Goligoski - Mathew Dumba

Jon Merrill - Alex Goligoski

Goalies

Marc-Andre Fleury (starting)

Filip Gustavsson