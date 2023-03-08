Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Minnesota Wild

Time: 6:30 PM CST
Channel: TSN3
Radio: CJOB
The Winnipeg Jets are hosting the Minnesota Wild after the Wild lost a wild game last night against the Calgary Flames. The Jets will be looking to build off of a very strong game against the San Jose Sharks on Monday night. They will be playing a team that thought they had won in overtime, but then lost in a shootout because the NHL.
The Jets will have some changes from last game with Morgan Barron moving to the fourth line and Vladislav Namestnikov to the left wing. They also have inserted Logan Stanley for Dylan DeMelo as well. It is rare that a team decides to make changes to their lineup after they win a game, but the Jets are special. I don’t know if they made any changes from last night’s game, but they might have.
Winnipeg Jets Lineup
Forwards
Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Nino Niederreiter
Nikolaj Ehlers - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Blake Wheeler
Vladislav Namestnikov - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton
Saku Maenalanen - Kevin Stenlund - Morgan Barron
Defense
Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
Brendan Dillon - Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley - Nate Schmidt
Goalies
Connor Hellebuyck (starting)
David Rittich
Minnesota Wild Lineup
Forwards
Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matthew Boldy
Marcus Foligno - Frederick Gaudreau - Oskar Sundqvist
Mason Shaw - Connor Dewar - Ryan Reaves
Defence
Jacob Middleton - Jared Spurgeon
Alex Goligoski - Mathew Dumba
Jon Merrill - Alex Goligoski
Goalies
Marc-Andre Fleury (starting)
Filip Gustavsson
