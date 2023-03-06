Preview: Winnipeg Jets vs. San Jose Sharks

Time: 6:30 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets are looking to build off of a solid, if not weird game on Saturday that ended with a key win over the Edmonton Oilers tonight against the San Jose Sharks. To be blunt, the Sharks are a bad team and the Jets have a history of playing down to the level of bad teams. It will be important that they avoid doing that and instead build off of the win on Saturday.

The biggest thing in their win against the Oilers is that the Jets kept their feet moving and played with pace. They should try and keep that up. The other thing was that Rick Bowness scratched Nate Schmidt to send a message and his replacement, Kyle Capobianco, scored a goal. It will be interesting to see if there are any lineup changes outside of injured players coming back due to how the Jets played, especially Capobianco.

The Sharks are bad. They traded Timo Meier prior to the trade deadline and that should make them worse. They do still have Erik Karlsson, but much like when he was with the Ottawa Senators, one player does not a team make. Karlsson can help the Sharks, but not enough to move the needle that far even when Meier was with the team. The Jets challenge tonight will be to engage in the game honestly and play at their level, not at the Sharks. The Sharks have given some teams a small run for their money recently before they simply got overpowered. If the Jets stick to their game, the same story should unfold tonight.

No word on starting goalies yet, but this would be one time where David Rittich would make sense. Connor Hellebuyck just played a back to back set and the Jets are entering a time of playing a lot of games to close out the season. Load management will become important.