GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Edmonton Oilers

Time: 7:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets are back at it again, much to our dismay. They’ve not been very fun to watch recently. After getting smacked up by the Oilers last night, the Jets get a chance for revenge tonight. Maybe they surprise us with a win for once?

Winnipeg Jets Lineup

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Nino Niederreiter

Nikolaj Ehlers - Kevin Stenlund - Blake Wheeler

Morgan Barron - Adam Lowry - Vladislav Namestnikov

Saku Maenalanen - David Gustafsson - Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Defense

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Brendan Dillon - Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg - Kyle Capobianco

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck (starting)

David Rittich

Edmonton Oilers Lineup

Forwards

Derek Ryan - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Leon Draisaitl - Kailer Yamamoto

Warren Foegele - Ryan McLeod - Mattias Janmark

Klim Kostin - Devin Shore - Philip Broberg

Defense

Darnell Nurse - Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak - Vincent Desharnais

Goalies

Jack Campbell (Starting)

Stuart Skinner