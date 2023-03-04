GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Edmonton Oilers

Time: 7:00 PM CST
Channel: TSN3
Radio: CJOB
The Winnipeg Jets are back at it again, much to our dismay. They’ve not been very fun to watch recently. After getting smacked up by the Oilers last night, the Jets get a chance for revenge tonight. Maybe they surprise us with a win for once?
Winnipeg Jets Lineup
Forwards
Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Nino Niederreiter
Nikolaj Ehlers - Kevin Stenlund - Blake Wheeler
Morgan Barron - Adam Lowry - Vladislav Namestnikov
Saku Maenalanen - David Gustafsson - Axel Jonsson-Fjallby
Defense
Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
Brendan Dillon - Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg - Kyle Capobianco
Goalies
Connor Hellebuyck (starting)
David Rittich
Edmonton Oilers Lineup
Forwards
Derek Ryan - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Leon Draisaitl - Kailer Yamamoto
Warren Foegele - Ryan McLeod - Mattias Janmark
Klim Kostin - Devin Shore - Philip Broberg
Defense
Darnell Nurse - Cody Ceci
Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard
Brett Kulak - Vincent Desharnais
Goalies
Jack Campbell (Starting)
Stuart Skinner
