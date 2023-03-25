Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs Los Angeles Kings

Time: 3:00 PM CST
Channel: TSN3
Radio: CJOB
The Winnipeg Jets are playing one of the hottest teams in the NHL right now in the Los Angeles Kings. The Kings have been running hot since the All Star Break and will definitely be a handful for the Jets to beat. The Jets have been more cold than hot since Christmas and the narrative really is beaten to death. The fact is the Jets have to make sure they keep winning to stay ahead of the Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames. Good news to them is that both those teams have been struggling to string together wins as well. Sometimes life just works out for teams. If they are in the playoffs early in the season, they are likely to stay there for most of the year.
The Kings have been on the way up for the last couple of years after they had to enter a retool following some retirements and players getting older. They have done a good job of assembling their team which is still led by Anze Kopitar. They traded Jonathan Quick away at the deadline which was truly the end of an era. The Kings have been backstopped primarily by Phoenix Copley I think (NHL data doesn’t tell me exactly). They are been getting good enough goaltending to win.
Winnipeg Jets Lineup
Forwards
Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Nino Niederreiter
Nikolaj Ehlers - Mark Scheifele - Blake Wheeler
Vladislav Namestnikov - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron - Kevin Stenlund - Saku Maenalanen
Defense
Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
Brendan Dillon - Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg - Nate Schmidt
Goalies
Connor Hellebuyck (starting)
David Rittich
Los Angeles Kings Lineup
Forwards
Quinton Byfield - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore - Philip Danault - Viktor Arvidsson
Alex Iaffalo - Blake Lizotte - Gabriel Vilardi
Carl Grundstrum - Rasmus Kupari - Zack MacEwan
Defence
Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov - Matt Roy
Alexander Edler - Sean Walker
Goalies
Joonas Korpisalo (starting)
Phoenix Copley
