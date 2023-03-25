Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs Los Angeles Kings

Time: 3:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets are playing one of the hottest teams in the NHL right now in the Los Angeles Kings. The Kings have been running hot since the All Star Break and will definitely be a handful for the Jets to beat. The Jets have been more cold than hot since Christmas and the narrative really is beaten to death. The fact is the Jets have to make sure they keep winning to stay ahead of the Nashville Predators and Calgary Flames. Good news to them is that both those teams have been struggling to string together wins as well. Sometimes life just works out for teams. If they are in the playoffs early in the season, they are likely to stay there for most of the year.

The Kings have been on the way up for the last couple of years after they had to enter a retool following some retirements and players getting older. They have done a good job of assembling their team which is still led by Anze Kopitar. They traded Jonathan Quick away at the deadline which was truly the end of an era. The Kings have been backstopped primarily by Phoenix Copley I think (NHL data doesn’t tell me exactly). They are been getting good enough goaltending to win.

Winnipeg Jets Lineup

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Nino Niederreiter

Nikolaj Ehlers - Mark Scheifele - Blake Wheeler

Vladislav Namestnikov - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron - Kevin Stenlund - Saku Maenalanen

Defense

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Brendan Dillon - Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg - Nate Schmidt

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck (starting)

David Rittich

Los Angeles Kings Lineup

Forwards

Quinton Byfield - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore - Philip Danault - Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Iaffalo - Blake Lizotte - Gabriel Vilardi

Carl Grundstrum - Rasmus Kupari - Zack MacEwan

Defence

Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov - Matt Roy

Alexander Edler - Sean Walker

Goalies

Joonas Korpisalo (starting)

Phoenix Copley