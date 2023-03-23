Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Anaheim Ducks

Time: 9:00 PM CST
Channel: TSN3
Radio: CJOB
The Winnipeg Jets are playing one of the worst teams in the NHL in the Anaheim Ducks. They have lost to the Ducks this season, but the Ducks are BAD. The Jets do need to show up and play their game, but they should be the heavy favourites here. However, this is the Winnipeg Jets and they can struggle at the worst and weirdest times. With the Jets you have to be ready for anything.
The Ducks are bad. They have some good, intriguing players, but they are bad and they know it. They went into this season as a bad team to try to get Connor Bedard to turn their franchise around. They might, but the NHL Draft Lottery can be something else. Who knows how things will go.
Winnipeg Jets Lineup
Forwards
Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Nino Niederreiter
Nikolaj Ehlers - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Blake Wheeler
Vladislav Namestnikov - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron - Kevin Stenlund - Saku Maenalanen
Defense
Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo
Brendan Dillon - Neal Pionk
Kyle Capobianco - Nate Schmidt
Goalies
Connor Hellebuyck (starting)
David Rittich
Anaheim Ducks Lineup
Forwards
Frank Vatrano - Trevor Zegras - Ryan Strome
Max Jones - Mason McTavish - Troy Terry
Nikita Nesterenko - Isac Lundestrom - Jakob Silfverberg
Brock McGinn - Derek Grant - Jayson Megna
Defence
Cam Fowler - Scott Harrington
Simon Benoit - Kevin Shattenkirk
Colton White - Nathan Beaulieu
Goalies
Lukas Dostal (starting)
John Gibson
