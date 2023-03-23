Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Anaheim Ducks

Time: 9:00 PM CST

Channel: TSN3

Radio: CJOB

The Winnipeg Jets are playing one of the worst teams in the NHL in the Anaheim Ducks. They have lost to the Ducks this season, but the Ducks are BAD. The Jets do need to show up and play their game, but they should be the heavy favourites here. However, this is the Winnipeg Jets and they can struggle at the worst and weirdest times. With the Jets you have to be ready for anything.

The Ducks are bad. They have some good, intriguing players, but they are bad and they know it. They went into this season as a bad team to try to get Connor Bedard to turn their franchise around. They might, but the NHL Draft Lottery can be something else. Who knows how things will go.

Winnipeg Jets Lineup

Forwards

Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Nino Niederreiter

Nikolaj Ehlers - Pierre-Luc Dubois - Blake Wheeler

Vladislav Namestnikov - Adam Lowry - Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron - Kevin Stenlund - Saku Maenalanen

Defense

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Brendan Dillon - Neal Pionk

Kyle Capobianco - Nate Schmidt

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck (starting)

David Rittich

Anaheim Ducks Lineup

Forwards

Frank Vatrano - Trevor Zegras - Ryan Strome

Max Jones - Mason McTavish - Troy Terry

Nikita Nesterenko - Isac Lundestrom - Jakob Silfverberg

Brock McGinn - Derek Grant - Jayson Megna

Defence

Cam Fowler - Scott Harrington

Simon Benoit - Kevin Shattenkirk

Colton White - Nathan Beaulieu

Goalies

Lukas Dostal (starting)

John Gibson