The Weakly Report: 3/13/22-3/19/23

Anaheim Ducks

March 15: Goaltender Anthony Stolarz has been sidelined for the remainder of the regular season due to knee surgery.

Arizona Coyotes

March 14: Right winger Christian Fischer is back after missing one game with a lower-body injury. Defenceman Patrik Nemeth is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

March 16: Defenceman Josh Brown is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Patrik Nemeth is back after missing one game with a lower-body injury.

March 18: Left winger Nick Schmaltz is back after missing three games with a lower-body injury.

Boston Bruins

March 13: Right winger Jakub Lauko has been recalled from AHL Providence on an emergency basis.

March 14: Defenceman Brandon Carlo is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Hampus Lindholm is back after missing one game with a foot injury.

March 16: Brandon Carlo is back after missing one game with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Derek Forbort is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Buffalo Sabres

March 13: Right winger Alex Tuch is back after missing eight games with a lower-body injury.

Calgary Flames

No injury news for Calgary this week.

Carolina Hurricanes

March 14: Left winger Andrei Svechnikov has been sidelined for the remainder of the regular season with a knee injury.

March 15: Left winger Andrei Svechnikov has been placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

March 17: Defenceman Jalen Chatfield is back after missing four games with an upper-body injury.

Chicago Blackhawks

March 13: Goaltender Alex Stalock is back after missing two games with an illness. Left winger Austin Wagner is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Centre Cole Guttman has been sidelined indefinitely due to shoulder surgery. Defenceman Connor Murphy is back after missing two games for personal reasons.

March 16: Right winger Colin Blackwell has been sidelined indefinitely with a groin injury.

Colorado Avalanche

March 14: Left winger Artturi Lehkonen has been sidelined indefinitely with a broken finger.

Columbus Blue Jackets

No injury news for Columbus this week.

Dallas Stars

March 14: Centre Luke Glendening is back after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury. Left winger Mason Marchment is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

March 16: Left winger Mason Marchment has been sidelined indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

Detroit Red Wings

March 13: Right winger Matt Luff has been recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on an emergency basis.

March 15: Centre Austin Czarnik has been reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids following his emergency recall. Right winger Matt Luff has been reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids following his emergency recall.

March 16: Defenceman Ben Chiarot is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

March 17: Centre Austin Czarnik has been recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on an emergency basis. Defenceman Simon Edvinsson has been recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on an emergency basis.

March 18: Defenceman Gustav Lindstrom is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Edmonton Oilers

March 14: Left winger Zach Hyman is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

March 16: Centre Ryan McLeod is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

March 18: Left winger Zach Hyman is back after missing two games with an undisclosed injury.

Florida Panthers

No injury news for Florida this week.

Los Angeles Kings

No injury news for Los Angeles this week.

Minnesota Wild

March 13: Left winger Marcus Foligno is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

March 15: Defenceman Jake Middleton is day-to-day with an illness.

March 19: Right winger Brandon Duhaime is back after missing seven games with a head injury. Defenceman Jake Middleton is back after missing two games with an illness. Defenceman Jonas Brodin is back after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury.

Montreal Canadiens

March 14: Defenceman Justin Barron is back after missing six games with an upper-body injury.

March 15: Centre Christian Dvorak has been sidelined for the remainder of the regular season due to knee surgery.

March 17: Centre Nick Suzuki has been fined $2500 for cross-checking Florida’s Anton Lundell.

March 18: Defenceman Kaiden Guhle is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Nashville Predators

March 14: Right winger Luke Evangelista is back after missing one game with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Ryan McDonagh is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

March 19: Defenceman Roman Josi is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

New Jersey Devils

March 14: Right winger Nathan Bastian is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

March 16: Left winger Miles Wood is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

March 19: Right winger Curtis Lazar is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

New York Islanders

March 14: Centre Jean-Gabriel Pageau is back after missing 12 games with an upper-body injury.

March 18: Right winger Josh Bailey is day-to-day with an illness.

New York Rangers

No injury news for the Rangers this week.

Ottawa Senators

March 14: Left winger Mathieu Joseph is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Left winger Parker Kelly is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Thomas Chabot is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

March 16: Defenceman Thomas Chabot is back after missing one game with an undisclosed injury.

Philadelphia Flyers

March 14: Left winger Brendan Lemieux is back after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. Goaltender Carter Hart is day-to-day with an illness. Right winger Tyson Foerster has been recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on an emergency basis.

March 17: Goaltender Carter Hart is back after missing one game with an illness. Right winger Wade Allison is back after missing three games with an undisclosed injury.

Pittsburgh Penguins

March 14: Defenceman Dmitry Kulikov has been sidelined indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

March 15: Defenceman Dmitry Kulikov has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

March 16: Centre Ryan Poehling is back after missing 15 games with an upper-body injury.

March 18: Defenceman Jan Rutta is is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Defenceman Jeff Petry is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Centre Nick Bonino has been placed on injured reserve with a kidney injury.

San Jose Sharks

March 18: Right winger Evgeny Svechnikov is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Seattle Kraken

No injury news for Seattle this week.

St. Louis Blues

March 16: Goaltender Joel Hofer has been recalled from AHL Springfield on an emergency basis. Goaltender Jordan Binnington has been suspended two games for roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct against Minnesota’s Ryan Hartman.

Tampa Bay Lightning

March 14: Centre Pierre-Edouard Bellemare is back after missing four games with a lower-body injury. Centre Steven Stamkos is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

March 16: Centre Stevem Stamkos is back after missing one game with a lower-body injury.

Toronto Maple Leafs

March 15: Defenceman Luke Schenn is back after missing three games for personal reasons.

March 18: Goaltender Ilya Samsonov is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Vancouver Canucks

March 18: Defenceman Ethan Bear is back after missing eight games with an upper-body injury.

Vegas Golden Knights

No injury news for Vegas this week.

Washington Capitals

March 14: Left winger Alex Ovechkin is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Left winger Sonny Milano is day-to-day with an illness.

March 15: Left winger Alex Ovechkin is back after missing one game with a lower-body injury.

March 17: Defenceman Nick Jensen is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Left winger Sonny Milano is back after missing two games with an illness.

March 19: Goaltender Darcy Kuemper is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Winnipeg Jets

March 16: Defenceman Josh Morrissey is back after missing two games with a lower-body injury. Centre Sam Gagner has been sidelined for the remainder of the regular season due to hip surgery.

March 18: Centre Pierre-Luc Dubois is back after missing five games with an upper-body injury.