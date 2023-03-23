Cole’s Notes From Around the League: 3/13/22-3/19/23

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks signed defenceman Nikita Nesterenko to a three-year entry-level contract.

Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes reassigned left wingers Bokondji Imama and Milos Kelemen to AHL Tucson. They recalled Imama and defenceman Michael Kesselring. They signed centre Josh Doan to a three-year entry-level contract. They reassigned Imama and Kesselring. They recalled Kesselring. They reassigned Kesselring.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins recalled right winger Jakub Lauko from AHL Providence on an emergency basis.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres signed goaltender Devon Levi to a three-year entry-level contract.

Calgary Flames

The Flames acquired defenceman Kristians Rubins from Ottawa.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes recalled centre Jack Drury from AHL Chicago.

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks recalled left winger Mike Hardman and right winger Buddy Robinson from AHL Rockford. They signed right winger Ryder Rolson to a three-year entry-level contract. They signed defenceman Wyatt Kaiser to a three-year entry-level contract.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche recalled centre Alex Galchenyuk from AHL Colorado.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets signed right winger Cameron Butler to a three-year entry-level contract.

Dallas Stars

The Stars signed centre Chase Wheatcroft to a three-year entry-level contract.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings recalled right winger Matt Luff from AHL Grand Rapids on an emergency basis. They reassigned Luff and centre Austin Czarnik following their emergency recalls. They recalled Czarnik and defenceman Simon Edvinsson on an emergency basis. They signed defenceman Antti Tuomisto to a two-year entry-level contract starting in 2023/24.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers signed centre Jake Chiasson to a three-year entry-level contract.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers signed defenceman Mark Alscher to a three-year entry-level contract. They recalled goaltender Mack Guzda from AHL Charlotte and reassigned goaltender Alex Lyon.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings made no moves this week. Goaltender Garret Sparks, who last played in the NHL for Los Angeles in 2021/22, has signed a professional tryout contract with AHL Springfield.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild made no moves this week.

Montreal Canadiens

The Canadiens signed defenceman Jayden Struble to a two-year entry-level contract. Centre Nick Suzuki has been fined $2500 for cross-checking Florida’s Anton Lundell.

Nashville Predators

The Predators signed centre Mark Jankowski to a one-year contract extension. They recalled defenceman Kevin Gravel from AHL Milwaukee and reassigned right winger Michael McCarron. They recalled McCarron and reassigned left winger Egor Afanasyev. They recalled Afanasyev. They recalled defenceman Jordan Gross.

New Jersey Devils

The Devils recalled left winger Nolan Foote from AHL Utica.

New York Islanders

The Islanders made no moves this week.

New York Rangers

The Rangers made no moves this week.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators recalled centre Ridly Greig from AHL Belleville. They recalled goaltender Dylan Ferguson and reassigned goaltender Kevin Mandolese.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers recalled goaltender Samuel Ersson from AHL Lehigh Valley and recalled right winger Tyson Foerster on an emergency basis. They reassigned Ersson.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins recalled defenceman Mark Friedman from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Sharks recalled right winger Martin Kaut from AHL San Jose. They recalled left winger Andrew Agozzino and reassigned centre William Eklund.

The Kraken recalled centre John Hayden from AHL Coachella Valley.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues recalled goaltender Joel Hofer from AHL Springfield on an emergency basis. They reassigned centre Nikita Alexandrov and defenceman Tyler Tucker. Goaltender Jordan Binnington has been suspended two games for roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct against Minnesota’s Ryan Hartman.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning made no moves this week.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs signed centre Ryan Tverberg to a three-year entry-level contract. They recalled centre Bobby McMann and goaltender Joseph Woll.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks signed left winger Aidan McDonough to a two-year entry-level contract.

The Golden Knights made no moves this week.

Washington Capitals

The Capitals recalled left winger Joe Snively from AHL Hershey. They reassigned Snively. They recalled goaltender Zach Fucale.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets made no moves this week.